Pender County, NC

Bucket list: Local hospice patient showcases artwork at Pender County Library

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago
Wishes do come true.

Clara “Sue” Sullivan, 82, of Rocky Point, and a hospice patient, can finally cross one thing off her “bucket list.”

Thanks to Sullivan’s hospice care team at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, the nonprofit will fulfill one of Sullivan's wishes by partnering with the Pender County Library for a formal showing of her artwork.

Sullivan, a self-taught artist, started drawing and painting at a very young age. Raised on a farm, her parents did not see much value in her talent, and did not encourage her to follow her passion. Never complimenting her artwork, her parents told Sullivan that painting and drawing were a silly waste of time.

Sullivan still persisted, and in the fifth grade, someone noticed her natural talent, which provided her encouragement to continue creating art.

After getting married, Sullivan returned to community college to take art classes, where she later became a teacher.

Sullivan loves painting landscapes. She recently started exploring with acrylics to do abstract paint pouring and has fallen in love with the technique. Sullivan's other hobbies include jewelry making and reading.

Sullivan has four daughters, four grandchildren, five great–granddaughters, 10 step grandchildren and 15 step great–grandchildren. She lives in Rocky Point with her daughter, Lisa Batts and son-in-law Brian Batts, and several rescue dogs.

A series of four paintings depicting the Wilmington waterfront was Sullivan's biggest art sale.

The public is invited to attend the art show, which will consist of 30 works of art. The show will be held 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at the Pender County Library, 103 S. Cowan St., Burgaw.

“We hope that plenty of people will join us in making this a very special day for Mrs. Sullivan,” said Eric Walker, vice president of sales, marketing and community engagement. “After returning to a more normal work environment since COVID, we wanted to breathe energy back into fulfilling bucket list wishes for our patients using our Angel Fund.”

The Angel Fund is a special fund comprised of team members’ contributions to help patients fulfill wishes, when possible.

“Most of the money in that fund went unused during COVID and we really just wanted it to start doing some good for our patients and families.”

Contact Cheryl Whitaker at 910-343-2004 or Cheryl.Whitaker@StarNewsOnline.com.

