ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Summer school program rooted in civil rights movement helps kids to 'get their voices out'

By Sydney Hoover, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430BOq_0gXS90Lt00

A group of 100 children flooded into the International School at Gregory gym to sing, dance and listen to a guest reader share a book with them.

Though it was first thing in the morning, the children, ranging from third to eighth graders, were full of energy as they performed their morning harambee, a Kenyan tradition of community self-help.

The harambee included songs and chants, dancing and stomping, and a reading of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s book Just Help!, shared by school board Chairwoman Stephanie Kraybill.

The harambee starts off each day at the Freedom School, a summer school program hosted by Communities in Schools.

The Freedom School model was developed by the Children’s Defense Fund, a nonprofit focused on child advocacy and research, to promote academic and personal growth in students through reading culturally relevant books. It is used in communities across the country.

“I’m just happy that we can spark inspiration and happiness and joy in learning,” said Keisha Robinson, the site coordinator and program director for Freedom School.

Students in the program attend Freedom School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for six weeks in the summer. The days mostly consist of reading and cultural activities, and include breakfast and lunch through New Hanover County Schools and snacks provided by donors.

100 Black Men:Meet Wilmington's Black male role models encouraging students to teach, thrive and believe

Segregation in New Hanover schools:The latest on the StarNews' investigation

Robinson said the program is rooted in the civil rights movement, and one of the main aspects is to teach students how they can use their voice for good.

This aligns with the Children’s Defense Fund’s mission of giving children a “healthy start, a head start, a fair start, a safe start and a moral start in life and successful passage to adulthood.” The organization’s goals with Freedom School is to encourage academic and character-building enrichment, family involvement, civic engagement and social action, among other goals.

“We talk about different social action topics and we talk about how they feel about it and how they would get their voice out, how they would let their feelings be known in a respectful manner,” Robinson said.

A return to segregation:Neighborhood schools policy fuels inequities, erases New Hanover's progress

A never-ending cycle:Educator sees firsthand inequities caused by racial segregation in schools

The program helps students learn to create informed opinions on important topics and empowers them to use their voice to express those opinions.

It also aims at addressing learning losses and mental health struggles caused by COVID-19, while also creating trusting relationships with adults in the community, filling nutrition needs, celebrating diversity and empowering students to make a difference in their community and world.

The Freedom School serves mostly students of color, and the books they read and activities they do reflect that. They’re also led by interns, many who are college students or recent college graduates attending historically Black colleges and universities across the South.

Communities in Schools Communications Manager Kendall McGee said this allows students to see their potential to go to college and particularly to pursue a career in teaching. She said high school students who participated in the Freedom School when they were younger have moved on to be youth volunteers with the program.

In its third year in New Hanover County, staff with Communities in Schools said they have seen the program grow significantly. This year, it serves around 100 students. In past years, Freedom School has been broken into two locations to accommodate the families wanting to participate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson said she's also seen an increase in community awareness and support for the program over the last few years.

She said she loves the Freedom School program because she can see students starting to love learning during the six-week program.

“We can foster a love of learning, we just have to meet our kids where they are,” she said.

Reporter Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or shoover@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whqr.org

CFR: Trash talk, NHRMC rumblings, and school safety

Thanks for tuning in this week. Deep Dive: The results of a $10 million anti-violence study in New Hanover County Schools are missing – UNCW Professor Dr. Carrie Clements: “And everybody wants to base it [mass shootings] on mental health. All the data are clear that mental health patients are far more likely to be the victims of violence than the perpetrators of violence. People can do horrific things without having mental health problems, right? And that's why mental health is so stigmatized.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for July 8

Columbus County has enough going on this week to fill your plate to overflowing. If you want to share the wealth, be sure to check out three food drives happening throughout the area. • The Farmers Union community will be hosting their monthly food bank on Saturday, July 9, from...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Education
New Hanover County, NC
Society
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
New Hanover County, NC
Education
County
New Hanover County, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… out walking the dog in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach local wins prestigious surfing award

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A professional surfer from Wrightsville Beach was awarded a prestigious surfing award last night that every big-wave surfer dreams of winning. Mason Barnes, a Wrightsville Beach native, received a call yesterday that was a big milestone in his career. He was congratulated as the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: New Pizza, New Sandwiches, & Hot Dog Update

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With Independence Day in the rearview mirror, we’re heading into those “dogs days” of summer where the heat and humidity occasionally give way to an epic thunderstorm, and each day seems like the one before. But one way to break up the monotony is to get out and enjoy some of the tried-and-true restaurants around the area, or explore some newcomers to the food scene. Admittedly today’s post is a bit of some odds and ends from some eats I’ve had, plus an update on the “Hot Dog Road Trip.”
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Movement#Summer School#High School#School Board#International School#Kenyan#Supreme Court#The Freedom School#Communities
WECT

State closes case after complaint about suspect detained in dog cage

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) has closed its case looking into conditions that contributed to a suspect’s escape from custody of Pender County Sheriff’s deputies. On February 27, following a domestic violence call, that suspect was detained in the dog cage of a deputy’s K-9 vehicle. While deputies waited for backup, authorities say the suspect got out of the vehicle and managed to retrieve his gun, his drugs, and his money before he fled.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

AMC now offering $5 tickets on Tuesdays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - AMC Theatres locally and across the country are offering tickets for $5 plus tax on Tuesdays until October 25. To get the discounted tickets, you have to join AMC Stubs Insider: the theatre’s free loyalty program. Tickets cost $5 regardless of the time, though premium...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Slingblade Assault Charged in Hallsboro

The ex-boyfriend of a Hallsboro woman is recovering after an early morning slingblade assault. Patricia Ann Jackson, 39, of 231 Cherry Town Road, was held under a $2,500 secured bond on a single charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to detention center records. The incident was called in...
HALLSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
The State Port Pilot

Highway 211 widening project remains on schedule

The N.C. Highway 211 Southport-Supply Road expansion project is proceeding as planned, according to an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT). The 7.2 mile expansion of N.C. 211 will go from N.C. Highway 906 at Midway Road to just east of the intersection with N.C. Highway 87 in Southport.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

First responders rescue two from Cape Fear River after boat capsizes

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - First responders pulled two people from the water after their boat capsized in the Cape Fear River. An 18-foot boat carrying two men sank near the AMD dock shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Although an exact cause has not been determined, the Southport Fire Department says waters were rough at the time.
SOUTHPORT, NC
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy