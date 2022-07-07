ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon to make movie directorial debut in Wilmington

By John Staton, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1ds6_0gXS8zho00

Multiple film industry publications are reporting that the Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon will make his directorial debut of a feature film in Wilmington.

According to reports by the Chicago Tribune , the film industry site Deadline and others, Shannon and his crew are in the process of scouting locations in the Wilmington area for a shoot that will begin in August.

The film, which is titled "Eric Larue" and is based on a play by Chicago writer Brett Neveu, was originally supposed to shoot in Arkansas.

But, according to multiple stories, including one in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade triggered a ban on abortions in Arkansas, filmmakers decided to move the production to Wilmington. (North Carolina currently permits abortions up until the 20th week of pregnancy.)

Shannon should be familiar with the Port City, as he spent time here in late 2021 and earlier this year acting in "George and Tammy," the upcoming country music mini-series about singing legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette .

Shannon plays Jones, and Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain plays Wynette.

'George & Tammy': Production of country music miniseries 'George & Tammy' ramps up in Wilmington

Playing it cool: On the red carpet or in scenes with stars: Wilmington actor Banks Repeta plays it cool

Shannon has dozens of film and theater credits, and received best supporting actor Oscar nominations for roles in "Revolutionary Road" and "Nocturnal Animals." He was spotted regularly in downtown Wilmington bars and restaurants during the filming of "George and Tammy."

Not much is known about the film production in Wilmington, but according to Deadline, "Eric Larue," the play the movie is based on, made its debut in 2002 at A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago , a company of which Shannon is a founding member. Neveu, the playwright, is also said to be adapting his own work for the screen.

The movie appears to confront the hot-button issue of gun violence in the United States. The play the movie is based on is about the mother of a school shooter who has to meet with the parents of her son's victims and also visit her son in prison.

“'Eric Larue' has so much to say about our country," Deadline quoted Shannon as saying. "When I read the screenplay, I immediately knew I had to direct it."

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon to make movie directorial debut in Wilmington

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Cape Carteret hosting second annual Watermelon Festival

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – The Second Annual Watermelon Festival is making another splash. For melon lovers along the coast, the town of Cape Carteret is hosting its second annual Watermelon Festival this weekend. There will be 60 vendors, 14 food trucks, and two bands playing music throughout the afternoon. Let’s Go Out! Festivals and […]
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WECT

AMC now offering $5 tickets on Tuesdays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - AMC Theatres locally and across the country are offering tickets for $5 plus tax on Tuesdays until October 25. To get the discounted tickets, you have to join AMC Stubs Insider: the theatre’s free loyalty program. Tickets cost $5 regardless of the time, though premium...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
City
Wade, NC
State
Arkansas State
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for July 8

Columbus County has enough going on this week to fill your plate to overflowing. If you want to share the wealth, be sure to check out three food drives happening throughout the area. • The Farmers Union community will be hosting their monthly food bank on Saturday, July 9, from...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
John Staton
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Tammy Wynette
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach local wins prestigious surfing award

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A professional surfer from Wrightsville Beach was awarded a prestigious surfing award last night that every big-wave surfer dreams of winning. Mason Barnes, a Wrightsville Beach native, received a call yesterday that was a big milestone in his career. He was congratulated as the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

“Porch Food Drive” being held around Oak Island through next Wednesday

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The community is coming together beginning tomorrow to help gather food for hungry kids in Brunswick County. A special porch food drive is being held through Wednesday, where participants can drop off unexpired donations to several porches around town. Participating porches include:. Kathleen Yonce...
OAK ISLAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: New Pizza, New Sandwiches, & Hot Dog Update

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – With Independence Day in the rearview mirror, we’re heading into those “dogs days” of summer where the heat and humidity occasionally give way to an epic thunderstorm, and each day seems like the one before. But one way to break up the monotony is to get out and enjoy some of the tried-and-true restaurants around the area, or explore some newcomers to the food scene. Admittedly today’s post is a bit of some odds and ends from some eats I’ve had, plus an update on the “Hot Dog Road Trip.”
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Film Industry#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Film Star#The Chicago Tribune#Democrat#The U S Supreme Court
whqr.org

Cape Fear River Watch is collecting 'litter data' at bus stops around Wilmington

Litter is everywhere these days — sidewalks, alleyways, gardens — and eventually it all ends up in the Cape Fear River if not properly disposed of. Currently the city of Wilmington’s Public Services Dept. is in charge of installing and maintaining infrastructure — including trash cans, benches, and covered areas — in public areas around Wilmington. However, Rob Clark, the water quality project manager at Cape Fear River Watch, a Wilmington-based nonprofit, said there’s a huge disparity when it comes to where certain structures are being placed.
WILMINGTON, DE
whqr.org

CFR: Trash talk, NHRMC rumblings, and school safety

Thanks for tuning in this week. Deep Dive: The results of a $10 million anti-violence study in New Hanover County Schools are missing – UNCW Professor Dr. Carrie Clements: “And everybody wants to base it [mass shootings] on mental health. All the data are clear that mental health patients are far more likely to be the victims of violence than the perpetrators of violence. People can do horrific things without having mental health problems, right? And that's why mental health is so stigmatized.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Midway Mart and Grill to open in Pink Hill

A new gas station with space for truck drivers has opened in Pink Hill. Midway Mart and Grill, located 15 miles south of Kinston and 14 miles north of Richlands at 8176 Hwy 258 South in Pink Hill, is a food service gas station with types of gas including regular gas, mid grade, and premium. They also have non-ethanol for boats and diesel for tractors.
PINK HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bladen Journal

Health department performs 25 inspections in June

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department in June conducted a total of 25 inspections of locations that deal with food service. The results of those inspections — including date, business, location and score — follow. No specific violations are listed. Food establishments. — June 3: Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… out walking the dog in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
ourstate.com

8 Places to Find Beach Treasures in North Carolina

For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
LIFESTYLE
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy