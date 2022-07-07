ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

How candidates and voters can share their opinions before the 2022 general election

By Special to The Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SjuA_0gXS8yp500

Any local candidate for school board or for county, state or national office running in the 2022 general election may submit one column of no more than 500 words for publication online and in print as space allows. Candidate columns must be submitted no later than Sept. 26 to be considered for publication before the start of absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election.

All columns by candidates will be published as submitted, without editing by The Palladium-Item for spelling or grammar. Columns must not include false, defamatory or potentially libelous statements.

Candidate columns will be available to read online for free, with or without a Pal-Item subscription.

Anyone local who is not a candidate may submit one election-related letter of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication. Election-related letters must be submitted no later than Sept. 19 to be considered for publication before the start of absentee voting. Priority will be given to letters addressing either the election or candidates in terms of specific issues.

Letters must include the writer’s name and city or town of residence, and contact information (the latter for verification purposes, not for publication).

As with candidate columns, letters must not include false, defamatory or potentially libelous statements.

All columns and letters to the editor must be submitted by email to PALITEM@richmond.gannett.comto be considered for publication.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: How candidates and voters can share their opinions before the 2022 general election

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Shelby Co. law enforcement officers join six states to combat speeding

The Shelby County Traffic Safety Partnership is joining law enforcement officers from six states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin) on July 27 in this year’s NHTSA Region 5 high visibility Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign. This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Closure Planned on SR 46 in Ripley County for Box Culvert Replacement

The closure will occur about 2.5 miles east of State Road 229. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 46 for one weekend starting on or after Friday, July 15, to complete a box culvert replacement project in Ripley County. The closure is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18. The structure is located approximately 2.5 miles east of S.R. 229, between Fisherman Road and C.R. 450 E. near Morris. Traffic will be routed along S.R. 229, I-74 and S.R. 101 during the closure.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Traffic Signal Project Scheduled in Dearborn County

Work is expected to start next week and last into the fall months. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work will begin next week on a more than $740,000 contract to upgrade traffic signals at multiple locations along U.S. 50, State Road 56, and State Road 1.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Richmond, IN
Richmond, IN
Government
10TV

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 those of Columbus man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
COLUMBUS, OH
wrtv.com

Man found dead in Henry County in 2003 now identified

HENRY COUNTY — Nearly 19 years after he was found behind an abandoned gas station in Henry County, a John Doe has been identified. The Henry County Coroner says the man's body was found near the I-70 and SR-109 exit on October 2, 2003. He had no identification on him and was not known to local law enforcement at the time.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Grave marker found in Elsmere belongs to decorated Korean War soldier buried more than 2 hours away

ELSMERE, Ky. — Officials are working to return a grave marker found in Elsmere to a military veteran's burial site in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The Elsmere Police Department said a person was clearing out brush near their property line on Plateau Street when they found a grave marker for Robert James "Moose" Mackison. The Indiana native was killed in combat during the Korean War in 1950 at age 21.
ELSMERE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Absentee Voting#The Palladium Item
eaglecountryonline.com

Slip Repair to Close Dearborn Co. Road for More than a Month

The project is scheduled to start Monday in West Harrison. (West Harrison, Ind.) - A slip repair project has been scheduled for next week in Dearborn County. According to the Dearborn County Highway Department, Johnson Fork Road will close Monday, July 11 for a slip repair between the Peppertown and Johnson Fork intersection to the Franklin County line.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
oxfordobserver.org

Health inspector finds critical violations at five eateries

Of eight Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since last week, five were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were Bagel and Deli Shop, 119 E. High St.; Mac & Joe’s, 21 E. High St.; and Bob Evans, at 5076 College Corner Pike.
OXFORD, OH
wrtv.com

Former New Castle police officer indicted on federal charges

NEW CASTLE — A former New Castle Police Officer is facing charges related to using excessive force against three people. Aaron Strong, 44, allegedly violated the civil rights of three individuals by using unreasonable force when he assaulted an arrestee and two pretrial detainees. Strong is also charged with...
NEW CASTLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTHR

Former New Castle police officer charged for excessive use of force in 3 arrests

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury in Indianapolis charged a former New Castle Police Department officer for excessive use of force against three people. According to the indictment, 44-year-old Aaron Strong violated three people's civil rights by using unreasonable force when he arrested them, with all three injured in the incidents. The indictment also alleged Strong used dangerous weapons against two of the victims.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kjluradio.com

Indiana man bound for Columbia arrested with 15 pounds of marijuana

A Montgomery County K-9 uncovers 15 pounds of marijuana during a recent traffic stop. The sheriff’s office reports it was early last Tuesday morning when a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-70 just west of New Florence. While questioning the driver, John Springman, 29, of Muncie, Indiana,...
COLUMBIA, MO
1017thepoint.com

DEPOT DISTRICT RESTAURANT TO REOPEN SOON

(Richmond, IN)--Last November, fire did heavy damage to Firehouse BBQ & Blues. That anchor business in Richmond’s Depot District has been closed ever since to allow for repairs and renovations. But that all ends in less than two weeks. Owner Tom Broyles has indicated on social media that the restaurant will reopen on July 19. That’s a week from Tuesday.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

DETAILS OF FATAL UNION COUNTY CRASH RELEASED

(Union County, IN)--Details were finally released Wednesday about a fatal crash that occurred in Union County back on the 21st of last month. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Ritter was driving on West Clifton Road when the accident occurred. 16-year-old Harlee Pollitt, who was riding in the car, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital. Ritter was taken to Reid Health. An 18-month-old child was also in the vehicle was not injured. Details of what led to the crash were not released.
UNION COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Three arrested following search

EATON — A search warrant executed in Eaton last week ended with the arrests of three individuals and the bomb squad being called in to investigate. On Tuesday, June 28, at 9 a.m., the Eaton Police Department with the assistance of the Preble County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug-related search warrant at 314 North Street in Eaton.
EATON, OH
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
723
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy