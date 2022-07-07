Q&A with GOP candidates for Michigan's 105th House seat

GAYLORD — As the Aug. 2 primary election approaches, the Gaylord Herald Times will publish candidate profiles for contested offices in Otsego County and on the state level.

Featured today are the Republican candidates for the newly redrawn 105th state House of Representatives district. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission eliminated Antrim and Charlevoix counties from the district and added counties to the south such as Crawford and Roscommon.

Republicans vying for nomination as their party's 105th District candidate include incumbent Ken Borton of Gaylord. He will square off against fellow GOPers Mark McFarlin of Grayling, Kim Morley of Roscommon and Diane Randall of Houghton Lake Heights. The winner will face Democrat Adam Wojdan of Frederic in November.

The Herald Times was unable to obtain contact information for McFarlin, so his responses will not appear.

All candidates received the same three questions. The Herald Times reserved the right to edit responses from the candidates to account for space, grammar and Associated Press style guidelines.

Ken Borton

In no more than two paragraphs, please describe your background (educational achievements, work history, etc.) and if you are an incumbent state how long you have held the position.

For the past 44 years I have owned and operated a real estate property management company. I graduated from Liberty University with a degree in advanced Bible studies and a certificate in biblical counseling. I was an Otsego County commissioner for 10 years, serving the last six years as board chairman. I am the past president of the Northern Michigan Counties Association, the past president of the Michigan Association of Counties in Lansing and sat on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Counties in Washington D.C. I was elected the 105th District state representative in 2019. I am married, have two daughters and five grandchildren. I am a member of E-Free Church in Gaylord.

What are the biggest challenges facing the state today, and what can state government do better?

The biggest challenge for Michigan residents is inflation. The cost of gas and groceries has risen significantly and is severely hitting the pocketbooks of everyone. We cannot force families to choose between the food they need to feed their children or the gasoline they need to get to work to support their family.

The Michigan Legislature has passed numerous tax reductions and pauses to help put money back in the pockets of everyone. The gas tax pause is responsible because it will provide relief at the pump and the tax reductions are vital because they provide permanent relief. I will continue to give the people of Michigan back the money that the government has taken.

Did Joe Biden win Michigan and the presidential election in 2020?

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified the Michigan elections results declaring Joe Biden the winner of Michigan’s electoral votes for president of the United States.

While this certification happened, many Michigan residents have questions about our electoral process and want to make sure that their vote counts in upcoming elections. I have worked with my colleagues to pass sensible measures to ensure integrity in our election system including strengthening voter ID requirements. I will continue working to ensure that our elections are free and fair, and that people can rely on the results.

Kim Morley

In no more than two paragraphs, please describe your background (educational achievements, work history etc.) and if you are an incumbent state how long you have held the position.

Morley brings over 30 years of health-care leadership combined with experience in small business ownership and nonprofit management. She currently serves on the board for Munson Health Care System and serves as chair for Munson Grayling Community Health Council. She previously served nine years including three as chair, on the board of education for the Roscommon Area Public School District. Morley is a 2013 graduate of the Michigan Political Leadership Program and Ambassador of the Great Lakes Bay Region Alliance Leadership Program. Kim and her husband, Bill Morley, are the owners of Pioneer Hills Marine in Roscommon. Their son, Branden attends Roscommon High School.

She previously served as the chief executive officer of the Michigan Health Information Alliance and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in corporate health.

What are the biggest challenges facing the state today and what can state government do better?

The biggest challenge we face revolves around our lack of fiscal responsibility. Spending money on "wants" before taking care of the "needs" causes an increase in the budget, therefore an increase in our taxes. We can not address the health care, education or infrastructure needs without strong management of our budget. I believe that we represent the people and less government is needed. Let's stop the political games and work together on solving the big issues. My goal is to serve on appropriations and hold Lansing accountable for our tax dollars.

Did Joe Biden win Michigan and the presidential election in 2020?

I'm not convinced that all ballots were as legit as we were told. To avoid this, let's have representatives in Lansing that will not appropriate funds to a secretary of state for changing our election laws and process with our tax dollars.

Diane Randall

In no more than two paragraphs, please describe your background (educational achievements, work history etc.) and if you are an incumbent state how long you have held the position.

I have served the residents of Roscommon Township as supervisor for 25 years and I am licensed as a Michigan Advanced Assessing Officer. Positions held in the past include president of the Michigan Townships Association, chairperson of the Houghton Lake Sewer Authority and chairperson of the Houghton Lake Building Authority. Currently, I serve as vice-chair for the Houghton Lake Ambulance Authority and vice-chair for the Michigan Townships Participating Plan.

My husband (Steve) and I are both graduates of Houghton Lake High School and have been married since 1981. We raised our two children here and we own and run two successful businesses, Randall Collision and Wild’s True Value Hardware store. I have a strong work ethic and I value customer service. Those qualities, along with my experience and great pride for northern Michigan, is what I will take to Lansing.

What are the biggest challenges facing the state today and what can state government do better?

Inflation, soaring gas prices at the pump, lack of affordable housing, smaller workforce and public-school curriculums are just some of the top issues facing families, seniors, business owners and veterans today here in Michigan. Yet legislators in Lansing continue to spend money as if they were printing it right there at the capitol. We need to cut property taxes and make it fair and equitable for all homeowners and businesses. No additional funding in the budget should ever be allowed without sound justification and a realistic review of each line item in the budget to see where cuts need to be made. Were there any cuts in the $76.9 billion state budget deal recently passed? Here in Northern Michigan, we are making cuts to our spending — so should Lansing.

Did Joe Biden win Michigan and the presidential election in 2020?

Joe Biden was declared president of the United States. I certainly didn’t vote for him and I feel the only way Michiganders will trust the outcome of the next presidential election is to shred the Qualified Voter File after the November 2022 election and have everyone take in their driver's license or state ID to their local election official and re-register. I would vote to allocate monies to help the local municipalities create new and accurate voting lists. It is an absolute mess right now and election clerks need legislation that allows them to remove those names of individuals that have never voted and then every eight years when you must renew your driver’s license or/and state ID, then you have to re-register to vote.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Q&A with GOP candidates for Michigan's 105th House seat