Charlevoix, MI

Greensky Hill Church summer series 'Busy' continues

 3 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — At 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, Greensky Hill continues the summer worship series, "Busy: Reconnecting with an Unhurried God," with a service called, "Tuning In." The service includes songs and prayers in Anishinaabemowin and English, music and prayer with worship pastor Sharon Osterhouse, "Hanging Out" with children's pastor Sarah Sheaffer, a reflection by the reverend Jonathan Mays based on Luke 10:38-42, and a video by The Work of the People.

As series designer, Worship Design Studio notes:

"Haven’t we all been there? When the present moment offers up the unexpected opportunity and we weigh it against the to-do list and obligation wins. That’s what happens to Martha in our scripture today. Jesus is right there in front of Mary and Martha and yet the pressure seems too great for Martha to make a different choice — to take advantage of a moment that will never come again. It’s not that it is bad to work and certainly keeping our work obligations is important. But if it constantly comes at the cost of missing out of important being-in-the-present moments, perhaps it is time to reassess, to 'tune in' to the bigger picture. No one, at the end of their life, would say, 'I should have spent more time at the office.'"

Greensky Hill Indian United Methodist Church invites the community to worship at 8484 Greensky Hill Road in Charlevoix and online at www.facebook.com/groups/173854422675352/ each Sunday. All are welcome and a Zoom coffee hour starts one-half hour after the live service ends.

Previous services and more information are available at www.greenskyhill.org.

