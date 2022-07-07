The science behind the hurricane season shorty and your July Florida forecast | WeatherTiger

Want to hear a joke about Tropical Storm Bonnie ? It’s short.

No? How about one about Tropical Storm Colin ? Don’t worry, it’s short too.

For those of you who haven’t rage-cancelled your subscription, last weekend the Atlantic saw the development of two short-lived tropical storms.

Hurricane researchers define short-lived storms as those lasting less than 48 hours as a subtropical or tropical cyclone with sustained winds above 38 mph (Landsea et al., 2010); colloquially, and I am not making this up, we refer to these events as “shorties” (T-Pain feat. Yung Joc, 2007).

Shorty and sweet

In the case of ’22 Bonnie and Colin, the first shorty (Bonnie) developed on Friday afternoon after four days of ruminating as Potential Tropical Cyclone 2. The storm promptly made landfall near the Costa Rica-Nicaragua border, then re-emerged into the Eastern Pacific on Saturday morning. While Bonnie is still plowing west across the Pacific as a hurricane, it tallied less than 24 hours as a named storm in the Atlantic.

Not to be outsnapped, shorty #2 (Colin) developed early Saturday morning just southwest of Myrtle Beach after spreading intermittent rain and wind to the coastal Carolinas for much of Friday. Colin weakened as it moved northeast straddling the coast, becoming a depression late Saturday after just 12 hours as a tropical storm, and dissipating early Sunday.

The Atlantic is quiet in the wake of these fallen shorties, and there are no tropical threats to Florida over the next week to ten days. If any development occurs, it would be late in the weekend or early next week east of the Carolinas, move away from the U.S. coast, and yes, be short-lived. The Atlantic wind pattern will not be favorable for longer-lasting or stronger tropical storms for at least a couple more weeks.

The science behind the shorties

Thus far, the 2022 hurricane season has been all shorties, all the time — three for three, counting the short, happy life of Tropical Storm Alex in early June. If you’re thinking these brief candles seem more common of late, you are correct: since 2019, there have been a record 27 shorties. More broadly, while Atlantic hurricane seasons averaged two shorties per year over 1950-2000, that number has since doubled to around four per season.

So, what’s going on here? Has something changed at the NHC? Is this increase another example of hyperinflation, the economic term describing what you need to do to your tires to improve gas mileage 0.2%? Is Jerome “Boom Boom” Powell to blame?

The answer is that this trend has a few simple explanations, none nefarious. As I described a few weeks back, the NHC adheres to a scientific definition of what constitutes a tropical cyclone when deciding to classify disturbances, one stipulation of which is that the objective criteria must be maintained for a representative length of time.

Starting around 2000, a new generation of advanced observational and diagnostic tools become available to NHC forecasters, including superior satellite-derived wind and microwave imagery, improved reconnaissance windfield data, and illustrious cyclone phase space diagrams. Using these techniques, the NHC can determine more quickly, and at higher confidence, that a disturbance meets the definition of a tropical cyclone.

The NHC also checks their real-time work after each hurricane season concludes, allowing additional storms to be added to the official record if strong evidence exists to do so; the time a system was tropical storm is also commonly modified to best represent the totality of the data. All 24 shorties from the 2019-2021 seasons at some point met the exacting definition of a tropical or subtropical cyclone in these post-analyses.

A broader revision of the Atlantic’s historical hurricane record is ongoing. Currently, these modifications are complete through 1970, and it is likely that the forthcoming review of satellite imagery and other data for the 1971-1999 seasons will result in adding some “missing” shorties to those years, tamping down the apparent trend towards more short-lived storms.

Finally, even correcting for these biases, there probably were a few more shorties to reckon with over the past few decades. Atlantic temperatures were generally cool and hurricane seasons quiet in the 70s and 80s, flipping warmer in the mid-90s; it follows that there would be both more shorties and more intense hurricanes when shifting from a quiet to an active regime.

No stormflation here

Recent studies have shown a slight global decrease in the total number of tropical cyclones over the last 50 years, with only the Atlantic bucking that trend. This also supports a portion of the change in Atlantic shorties being a real if recent increase.

Overall, while Bonnie and Colin may cause rumors of stormflation to swirl, the NHC strives to be the immovable $4.99 Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken and 99-cent AriZona ice tea in a world of $1.49 dollar stores. You can be confident that when the NHC calls something a tropical storm, it’s because it is one, even if only for a limited time.

Keep watching the skies.

