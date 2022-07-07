ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

'I don't know what else to do': Longtime, prospective residents feel priced out of Bryan County

By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
Born and raised in Richmond Hill, Amber Lemus has witnessed firsthand the rise of the housing market in Bryan County. After renting for three years, she feels the "American Dream" is out of reach.

“I constantly get emails for houses I can’t afford,” said Lemus. “As far as building a home, land is expensive. I’ve seen lots going for $170,000. My husband and I work full time and we make good money but at this point in time, we are almost paycheck to paycheck. We have a little bit of savings for our down payment.”

As a young adult, she has either lived with her parents or had to rent a home. She became emotional describing her journey to homeownership and the impact it has had on her as mother of three.

“When we were living at my parents house, they all had to share a room,” said Lemus. “I felt horrible. Now that we are renting, we’ve had to turn our master closet into a bedroom for one of them so that each of our children could have their own space. I tell my kids we are doing the best we can.”

In a last-ditch effort to secure an affordable home, Amber Lemus wrote an emotional plea to a homeowner detailing her dream of purchasing the home. She thought she would go into 2022 with the coveted title of “homeowner." Instead, her plans to ring in the new year with keys to her new home took a turn for the worse when her offer was denied.

It was rejected because another buyer brought more money to the table.

In that moment, she decided to take a break from the homebuying process altogether in 2022. Six months later, Lemus cannot stomach putting her name in the hat again.

In the last two years, she put in 15 offers. And 15 times, she has been rejected.

“I don’t know what else to do,” said Lemus. “I told my husband I’m done. I can’t do it anymore. At some point, things are going to turn around I hope.”

According to USA Today, “the median sales price of homes in the U.S. reportedly reached a record $428,000 in the first quarter of this year and the 30-year fixed mortgages soared above 5%.”

What makes the home buying process nearly impossible for middle class families is the amount of cash required for the down payment, closing costs and homes are selling thousands of dollars over listing price.

Lemus and her husband have been outbid at least $20,000 on each home.

“I can’t pay that amount,” said Lemus. “We are already putting in over asking price. Other buyers are forgoing inspections. I can’t do that. I am trying to buy my forever home. I’ve either lived with my parents or had to rent. Before this craziness, my loan officer told me normally first time homebuyers don’t have to pay down payments and inspection fees. Now you can’t ask for any of these things to be covered. You have to come up with the money for that on top of seven percent of the loan.”

To make matters worse, Lemus said she wants to avoid certain neighborhoods that are not safe, which makes finding an affordable home even more difficult.

“There are certain neighborhoods you don’t want to put your family in,” said Lemus. “Every neighborhood has their issues but we want to keep our children safe.”

Cash buyers do not always have it easy when it comes to getting the home they want either. Even with a budget of around $350,000, Tyler Prokopi submitted four offers before she heard good news.

“We realized very quickly we were going to be really aggressive,” said Prokopi. “I wasn’t thrilled about it honestly, but we knew the market and we knew we had to move quickly. We had to get her house in Tampa on the market.

Prokopi purchased the home for her mother-in-law in Richmond Hill.

“We were cash buyers, so we thought that would make us appealing,” said Prokopi. “The first one was sold to a veteran which is completely understandable, and we respect their decision to do that.

Prokopi bought the home at $346,000, $12,000 over asking price.

“We were close to the max,” said Prokopi. “We pulled out every stop. We really did fall in love with the home and we only had three days per the owner’s contract to get it inspected.”

Despite the obstacles she has faced, Lemus said she is determined to find a home for her three children.

“I want my children to have great things,” said Lemus. “One of my sons is going to be a junior in high school, and we want to have a home where he can have a room to come back to when he goes off to college. As soon as I see a swing in the price points, we are going to be buying a house. There’s got to be a tipping point. It’s just a matter of time.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

