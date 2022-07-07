Algae to fertilizer: Harvester could help defend against Florida's harmful algal blooms

HAVANA – Could algae help mitigate climate change? Some environmental scientists hope so.

About 50 people gathered last month at May Nursery in Havana to witness a demonstration of technology that cleans waterways and harvests algae.

Scientists in attendance were interested in how harvesting algae could become a method to maintain and improve water quality.

Attendees at the federally-sponsored event included officials from the Northwest Florida Water Management district, University of Florida researchers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in addition to members of the family-owned May Nursery.

With the new technology, business officials hope to fill a growing niche in sustainable farming, and UF researchers will study the algae to determine if and how it can be used as an alternative fertilizer in commercial agriculture.

But innovation will come with a hefty price tag. Dan Levy, a director with AECOM — the international engineering firm behind the project — said the machine demonstrated recently costs about $1 million.

The federal EPA gave the firm a grant of $690,000 to demonstrate the process.

On that Tuesday morning, the machine hummed as it worked as it pumped water out of a large pond. Sitting on a trailer, the metal contraption stood more than 10 feet tall and 20 feet wide. It is estimated to be able to process 1 million gallons of water per day.

How it works

The process is simple, the science a bit more complicated.

The machine, called an algae harvester, sits on the bank of a waterway and pulls water into its metal belly where it separates the algae from the water and sends clean water back into the water body. The algae remains behind in a tub.

“If we can take algae out of the water we can essentially decarbonize our planet,” said Levy, vice president of environment at AECOM. Levy also holds the title of global director of algae at the company.

The thought is the harvester can reduce the need for commercial fertilizers, which would decrease runoff into waterways – an added attempt in the efforts to stop the cycle of harmful algal blooms.

When water flows into the machine’s compartments, it is introduced to conditioners and polymers that cause algae cells to clump together.

The substances, water and algae, then flow into a separate tank where microbubbles – bubbles smaller than one-hundredth of a millimeter in diameter – push the algae to the surface. The algae then can easily be skimmed off and stored in a container at the end of the machine.

The remaining clean water is then pumped back into the original waterbody.

High hopes

Researchers, such as Dail Laughinghouse, have high hopes they could transform the algae into fertilizer. UF professors have two years to finish the project, Laughinghouse said. He is an assistant professor of phycology at the university.

Harmful algal blooms are a growing concern for Floridians, as they are occurring more frequently and impact the health of humans and wildlife .

Leon County closed the boat ramps at Lake Munson in late May after the local Florida Department of Health office issued a health alert recommending people not go into the water.

Water samples taken by state officials found low levels of toxins present. But a volunteer environmental group reported there are dozens of acres of algae mats along the lake’s north and west sections, far from where the state water samples were taken.

Joel May, director of production at May Nursery, said the machine will stay on the property for a six-month period.

“It’s so hard to take an industrial byproduct and turn it into something useful,” he said. “It’s exciting to see (the state) do something with it.”

Casey Chapter is an independent journalist and member of the Florida Student News Watch. Reach her at CChapter@Tallahassee.com or follow her on Twitter @CaseyChapter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Algae to fertilizer: Harvester could help defend against Florida's harmful algal blooms