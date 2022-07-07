Shouting Bones make Northern Michigan debut with 'spaghetti western romance' album

PETOSKEY — A newfound area music duo is set to release its debut album just in time for a busy summer and future ahead of them.

The Shouting Bones, a self proclaimed "spaghetti western romance" acoustic duo, will soon release its debut album on streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music with filled with songs written through their relationship.

"Holly had wanted to do a song with me, or the Pistil Whips, right before the pandemic started and we had started talking about it and hanging out around that time," said one half of The Shouting Bones and Pistil Whips frontman Eric Jaqua.

"We actually then started dating at the end of last summer and then it naturally kind of progressed into starting this band and performing more together," he said.

The duo — consisting of Jaqua and now fiance Holly August — also share a podcast together called "Rep Your Set" and naturally fell into the recording process for an album.

The two had a plethora of songs at their disposal for live performances but largely spent the last few months writing and recording what would become their debut album — “I’m Gonna Be The One Who Holds You While You Die."

"I would work on demos every night of the week and would go to work, go to the gym, come home and we would record and work on this," said Jaqua.

"We worked liked that all winter and ended up with about 13 songs ready to release and then it all kind of came together," he said.

Shortly after wrapping up the recording process, and having a successfully funded Kickstarter campaign to help fund the project, the duo worked fast to get booked for the summer and to shoot its first music video in support of the album.

Within a few days they were booked at the upcoming Blissfest Music Festival and knew they had to get the album ready and released in time to share it with all of their friends, fans and soon-to-be fans at the festival.

The duo's tunes are filled with influence spanning back decades with the first single — "Marble Stone" — being reflective of a blues and rock infused surf song.

"I would say if you listen to it front to back there's something for everyone," said August.

"There are a few songs that are straight up alternative '90s while others have this Beach Boys surf and weird '50s vibe," she said.

The band is also excited for the release as they've already started working on their second album.

"June through August is performance time," said Jaqua.

"The rest of our time is spent writing and recording but we have enough for a second album and as soon as September hits we will have a lot more time to work on the next thing to have done and ready (hopefully) by March of next year just in time for summer," he said.

Future plans for the duo include possible additions to the band to round out their live sound but to also keep writing, recording and putting out music as they can.

Aside from their performances at Blissfest, the duo does also currently have a performance scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Cheboygan Brewing Company in Cheboygan.

The Shouting Bones' album “I’m Gonna Be The One Who Holds You While You Die" will be out "soon." The duo is waiting for its digital distributor to get the album out but, in the meantime, are sharing its music video in support of the album and its first single.

More information on the band can be found on The Shouting Bones Facebook page.

