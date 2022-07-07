Turn of the century building Sherman Park pump house to be demolished

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault Ste. Marie officials have decided to demolish the old pumphouse building in Sherman Park.

The pumphouse supplied water to the city for over 90 years before going out of use in 1993; since then it has stood empty and fallen into disrepair.

The city has searched for ways to restore the pumphouse so it can be used for other purposes, but after two public hearings, the city commission decided July 5 that the best course of action is to demolish the building and salvage the construction material.

After reviewing the state of the building it was decided that the extra cost of restoring it was too much.

"The reason why we're talking about it is the building's not safe; it's full of asbestos and pieces of wood are falling down from the ceiling," said commissioner Shane Miller at the July 5 meeting. "This is a safety issue — I don't think it's about money ... the building is unfixable."

The commission is worried about break-ins, the building has been burglarized.

"I grew up here in Sault Ste. Marie and I went to Sherman Park, I remember when that building, was in its prime, I would have liked to see this salvaged," said commissioner Kathleen Twardy. "We were trying to think of any way that we could salvage this building and at the end day, it is a huge safety issue."

Before making the decision, the board held two public hearings where Sault residents were able to give their input about whether to keep or demolish the building.

Multiple Sault residents came to speak to ask the building remain, as it can still be fixed or sold.

Ultimately the city decided it would be cheaper to have the building demolished. Because it does hold some local significance, the building materials will be reused in new buildings.

"The fact that people are going in there all the time, things are always moved around, it is not a good sign, plus there's all kinds of different types of animal feces in there," said commissioner Twardy. "It's not in good shape, and the reason that we got this great deal on the demolition is because they would like to repurpose and reuse a lot of materials from the building. So I like to think that it will live on in other manners."

