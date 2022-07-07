ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Florida Fishing Report for week of July 5: The action is as hot as the weather

By Will Geraghty
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

Here in Southwest Florida, it has indeed been hot, humid, and at times, barely a puff of wind. While these classic summer conditions have anglers prospecting early and late for a bite, the fish don’t seem to mind as the action has been fantastic both shallow and deep.

Calm conditions have offshore aficionados comfortably pushing out to water depths greater than 85 feet and finding fast reef fish action. These longer runs beyond 35 nautical miles are a requisite for anglers searching for consistent limits of red grouper. While a scattering of keeper-sized red grouper can be caught inside that mark, for good measure it is best to make the deeper run to ensure catching success.

While working these deep areas, expect an eclectic variety of snapper to take the bait as well. Small profile natural cut/live baits rigged on light tackle will keep the snapper rods bent and the fish coming over the rail. Remember anglers, it is paramount to keep current with state/federal regulations as each variety of snapper possesses a different size and bag limit.

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Golden hour especially magical for local anglers

And: Venturing out has been prosperous for American red snapper

Closer to shore within the nearshore arena, many of the artificial fish havens are producing epic barracuda battles, grinding tug-o-war fights with goliath grouper, Spanish mackerel and drag screaming shark runs.

Anglers looking to cash in on this action should show up armed with a well full of live herring and sardines, large profile chunk baits and an array of colorful tube lures. These baits can be effectively cast, trolled or deployed throughout the entire water column.

Moderate volumes of fresh water have infiltrated the local backcountry and middle bay systems. This is typical for the month of July despite the inconsistency of an active afternoon storm pattern. The added freshwater has increased the number of reported juvenile tarpon catches. Arguably one the most exciting gamefish to hook into using light tackle, these smaller-scale silver speedsters can be fooled casting a wide assortment of artificial/natural offerings.

Pushing out to the passes and beach areas, cleaner greener water is fueling an active snook bite for anglers casting 2-4-inch live sardines rigged on circle hook/30-pound fluorocarbon leader combination. Snook have been biting best during the falling tide.

Offshore: “We have been catching a mixed bag of reef fish and shark on our half-day excursions,” said Capt. Kraig Dafcik. “Half days have been action-packed with full-day trips being better for red grouper.”

Dafcik has been pointing the bow of his Port O Call Marina-based multi-passenger Alabama toward natural bottom areas located in 50 to 60 feet of water depth on his half-day trips. Stopping and shopping while dropping squid and herring down to the substrate produced lane snapper, white grunts and good numbers of Atlantic sharpnose sharks.

Full-day trips have found Dafcik and crew working water depths ranging from 85 to 110 feet. Cut herring and squid produced limits of red grouper along with catches of yellowtail/mangrove snapper.

Naples/Estero Bay: It has been a fun-filled week of morning time family fishing aboard my Port O Call Marina-based guide boat the Grand Slam. The conditions have been calm and warm while prospecting the mangrove islands and beaches

Within the mangrove islands, I have been concentrating on deeper pockets, areas of downed deadwood and current swept points. Presenting live sardines either free lined or under a popping cork resulted in catches of snook, mangrove snapper and hard-charging jack crevalle.

Out along the beaches, soaking chunk ladyfish and mullet provided fast hookups with Atlantic sharpnose, blacktip and brown sandbar sharks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Yn3x_0gXS8ki900

Ten Thousand Islands: Marco Island/Goodland based guide Capt. Chris Sommer has been relishing the placid conditions and productive tide phases. Early departures have provided Sommer and his casters catching success out on the nearshore reefs and around the outside islands.

Pitching live mullet, herring and sardines resulted in exciting catches for Sommer. Making their way boat side were large snook, blacktip shark and goliath grouper.

All of Sommer’s catches were landed, handled with extreme care, photographed and released to thrill again.

If you have a report to share email captwill@naplessportfishing.com.

