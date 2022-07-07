Former UNC Asheville tennis star Henry Patten makes Wimbledon debut

Three years after finishing one of the most decorated careers in UNC Asheville athletic history, Henry Patten became the first former Bulldog to step foot on the grass courts at Wimbledon last week, entering the main draw in men's doubles.

“I've been to Wimbledon to watch numerous times over the years,” said Patten, who is from the East Coast of England. “So to play there was pretty surreal. It's the most prestigious tournament in the world so it was very nerve-wracking.”

Patten and his partner, fellow Briton Julian Cash, lost in three sets in the opening round on June 29, but stayed close in all of them — falling by way of a first set tiebreak and 6-4 scores in the ensuing sets to the No. 13-seeded pair of Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted on the day which was frustrating,” Patten said. “But the experience was very motivating and one that I hope to build on moving forward.”

UNCA men’s tennis coach Tom Hand made the journey to London to watch his former player make program history and his Grand Slam debu. He said Patten’s professional success will benefit the Bulldogs' recruiting efforts.

“When I talk to recruits about our program, many of them will have heard of it and associate it with great things,” he said. “It’s not going to take so long for me to explain what we’re about and what we’re capable of.”

While Patten was with the Bulldogs, he earned an abundance of accolades: Big South Player of the Year three times in four years, winning an ITA doubles national championship and earning an All-American nod in doubles his senior year.

Patten said his time at UNCA was critical to his development on the court.

“The success I had at college gave me the belief and skillset to make a good stab at the professional game and, simply put, I wouldn't be anywhere near to where I am now without UNCA,” he said. “They were some of the best years of my life.”

