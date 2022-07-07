ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Some of the oldest homes in Sault Ste. Marie to be reopened to visitors

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TLmz_0gXS8iwh00

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Water Street homes are some of the oldest buildings in all of Sault Ste. Marie, and they are reopening to visitors for the first time in years.

The homes were closed to visitors when the COVID-19 pandemic began and have remained closed since.

During the city commission meeting July 5, the commission decided to reopen the houses to visitors and approved an increase of the budget of the homes by over $12,000 to maintain the houses. The company, Le Sault de Sainte Marie, will be in charge of maintaining the houses, custodial services and security.

The commission also approved $32,650 for operations to restore the houses after not being in use for almost two years.

Mary Jones from the Chippewa County Historical Society believes that with the reopening of the houses and the addition of more tours from cruise ships stopping in St. Mary's River the historical society will be able to increase admissions to the historical sites.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our coverage

There are several exhibits within the homes that teach visitors about the history of the homes and the people who lived in there.

The homes, located on Water Street, were once the homes of people who moved to Sault Ste. Marie in the 1600s and 1700s. The homes are kept as historical sites and display the kind of lifestyles that people living in the Sault in those times had.

Visitors to the homes can walk through them and learn the history of the people who once lived there, such as John Johnston, one of the first European settlers in the area. Johnston was an Irish immigrant and his Native American wife, Oshahguscodaywayquay. The two lived in what is now called The John Johnston House and made a living as fur traders.

In addition to the Johnston home there is also the Henry Rowe Schoolcraft office, Kemp Coal Dock Office and the house of Bishop Frederic Baraga which is still under renovation.

The houses will reopen some time this summer and will remain open for the rest of the calendar year.

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Best Lake In Michigan

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Michigan is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Government
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Local
Michigan Government
TheHorse.com

Michigan Mare Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
The Grand Rapids Press

9 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria

Before heading to your local beach, check this list of beaches that, as of Friday morning, July 8, are closed or under contamination advisories for high bacteria levels. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Beach Guard system posts notifications of beach closures and contamination advisories for high bacteria levels. More than 1,200 public beaches and nearly 600 private beaches are monitored.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Another tree species is infested by an invasive pest in Michigan

Another tree-damaging pest has been found in Michigan. Beech leaf disease is the latest in an onslaught of invasive insects and diseases killing trees in the state. A microscopic worm, a nematode, is connected to damage to beech tree leaves. “You get very stunted, distorted, and puckered leaves, then eventually...
MICHIGAN STATE
go955.com

New name, same pest: Spongy Moth outbreaks in Michigan

PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Last summer you may have seen trees covered in caterpillars, with their droppings falling from the canopy, and spongy brown egg masses on every surface. This has been a common sight throughout Michigan’s forests according to the Van Buren Conservation District in Paw...
PAW PAW, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
fox2detroit.com

Michigan beaches in Oakland County, Up North closed due to bacteria levels

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - After this week's storms churned up Great Lakes and the smaller lakes throughout the state of Michigan, half a dozen beaches are either closed or under a contamination advisory on Wednesday, July 6. According to the state's Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy BeachGuard, four beaches...
95.3 MNC

Tribal casino funds helping schools that drop Native American mascots in Michigan

More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

One more round of rain coming before a spectacular weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After some parts of West Michigan picked up a month's worth of rain or more earlier this week, another round of showers is expected to move in by early Friday morning. This next batch of rain won't be nearly as heavy as what we saw earlier...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dock#Calendar Year
WKQI Channel 955

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Named the Healthiest in the State

Summer offers plenty of opportunities to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other areas of America, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest Michigan counties in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Michigan Regulatory Panel Wants Details On Great Lakes Oil Tunnel Plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan regulatory panel said Thursday that it needs more information about safety risks before it can rule on Enbridge Energy’s plan to extend an oil pipeline through a tunnel beneath a waterway linking two of the Great Lakes. Pipes lead to an Imperial Oil Ltd. refinery near the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Enbridge Inc. said it will continue to ship crude through its Line 5 pipeline that crosses the Great Lakes, despite Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order to shut the conduit. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Massive fish die-off happening in Lake Michigan

If you've been to the lakeshore recently, you may have noticed a large amount of dead fish washing ashore. Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says they know what's happening here. The massive alewife die-off has happened before. The DNR says we are witnessing the first one in over a decade.
The Sault News

The Sault News

478
Followers
761
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy