Some of the oldest homes in Sault Ste. Marie to be reopened to visitors

SAULT STE. MARIE — The Water Street homes are some of the oldest buildings in all of Sault Ste. Marie, and they are reopening to visitors for the first time in years.

The homes were closed to visitors when the COVID-19 pandemic began and have remained closed since.

During the city commission meeting July 5, the commission decided to reopen the houses to visitors and approved an increase of the budget of the homes by over $12,000 to maintain the houses. The company, Le Sault de Sainte Marie, will be in charge of maintaining the houses, custodial services and security.

The commission also approved $32,650 for operations to restore the houses after not being in use for almost two years.

Mary Jones from the Chippewa County Historical Society believes that with the reopening of the houses and the addition of more tours from cruise ships stopping in St. Mary's River the historical society will be able to increase admissions to the historical sites.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our coverage

There are several exhibits within the homes that teach visitors about the history of the homes and the people who lived in there.

The homes, located on Water Street, were once the homes of people who moved to Sault Ste. Marie in the 1600s and 1700s. The homes are kept as historical sites and display the kind of lifestyles that people living in the Sault in those times had.

Visitors to the homes can walk through them and learn the history of the people who once lived there, such as John Johnston, one of the first European settlers in the area. Johnston was an Irish immigrant and his Native American wife, Oshahguscodaywayquay. The two lived in what is now called The John Johnston House and made a living as fur traders.

In addition to the Johnston home there is also the Henry Rowe Schoolcraft office, Kemp Coal Dock Office and the house of Bishop Frederic Baraga which is still under renovation.

The houses will reopen some time this summer and will remain open for the rest of the calendar year.

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com