Michigan to hold first elections under new congressional and legislative maps

By Clara Hendrickson, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Michigan voters will have their first chance to participate in elections using a set of newly drawn congressional and legislative districts in the upcoming Aug. 2 primary after a citizen-led commission charged with designing fair political maps that don’t give any party a leg up drew new lines.

Those new districts have survived legal challenges, candidates have filed to run and clerks have updated voter registration to reflect the changes ahead of the primary.

In 2018, 61% of Michigan voters adopted a constitutional amendment to wrest control of the redistricting process from state lawmakers who drew lines deemed some of the most politically skewed in the country.

This time, the inaugural independent, citizen-led commission made up of Democrats, Republicans and independents drew the lines. Anti-gerrymandering advocates celebrated the commission's work, heralding it as a historic opportunity for fair political representation in the state.

Newly competitive districts

Assessments of the new maps using past voting trends indicate that the maps appear poised to achieve fair electoral outcomes.

"One of the things that the redistricting commission did was they attempted to maximize the number of districts that are potentially competitive between the two parties," said Adrian Hemond, CEO of the Lansing-based political consulting firm Grassroots Midwest. "Whatever you think of their work product, they did a pretty good job of achieving that goal."

While the commission was not explicitly required to draw competitive districts, it was mandated to draw a map that overall wouldn't provide a disproportionate benefit to any party. The maps approved to achieve that goal ultimately increased the number of toss-up districts.

"We just haven't been in this position at least in my lifetime with this many competitive seats," said Abby Clark, a Democratic political consultant. "And that was part of the goal. That's what Michigan voters wanted that we have fairer districts that are more competitive and that's what we're getting."

The new congressional map includes a few closely watched races in the toss-up districts:

  • 3rd Congressional District: This new district pairs solidly Democratic Grand Rapids and Muskegon with surrounding conservative communities. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, is running against John Gibbs in the GOP primary. Gibbs received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump last year. The winner will face off against Democrat Hillary Scholten, who lost to Meijer in 2020.
  • 7th Congressional District: In this new Lansing-based district, incumbent U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, faces off against state Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.
  • 10th Congressional District: This district pairs Rochester and Rochester Hills with southern Macomb County. Republican John James is hoping to make it past the GOP primary to face off against one of five Democratic candidates who have filed to run in the new district.

The Michigan Senate and Michigan House also include a number of swing districts that could decide control of the state Legislature. Republicans have held a majority in the state Senate since 1984 and the state House since 2011.

Under the new maps, Democrats have their best chance to win majorities in both chambers.

Detroit districts spark controversy

As the redistricting commission drew the lines, Detroiters spoke out against them, telling the commission that districts pairing the city's neighborhoods with surrounding suburbs threatened the Black voters' political representation.

Unlike the state legislative maps currently in place, the new districts cross 8 Mile Road, combining majority-Black neighborhoods in Detroit with predominantly white suburban communities in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Opponents of the new districts argue that candidates preferred by Black voters would struggle to win elections in them. The Michigan Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit alleging that the commission adopted maps that violate federal voting rights requirements prohibiting racially discriminatory voting districts.

A federal lawsuit on the matter is still pending.

Some of the solidly Democratic districts encompassing parts of Detroit are poised for tough primary fights between Detroit and suburban lawmakers like the one between incumbent state Sens. Marshall Bullock II, D-Detroit, and Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak.

In other Detroit-based districts, suburban lawmakers face no primary opposition and are expected to win their elections in November such as state Sen. Paul Wojno, D-Warren, and state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia.

Find your new district

Voters can find out which district they're in by plugging in their address into the district maps available at www.michigan.gov/micrc. A list of candidates running in each district is available under the Aug. 2 election information at www.michigan.gov/sos/elections/upcoming-election-information.

Clara Hendrickson fact-checks Michigan issues and politics as a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Make a tax-deductible contribution to support her work at bit.ly/freepRFA. Contact her at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on Twitter @clarajanehen.

Comments / 1

Detroit News

Secretary of State Benson's husband registered to lobby for billionaire's company

Lansing — The husband of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who ran for office vowing to reform Michigan's lobbying laws, is now a registered lobbyist himself. Ryan Friedrichs, Benson's spouse, registered to lobby on June 29, according to a database maintained by the Secretary of State's Office, which oversees Michigan's lobbyists' fillings.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan GOP gov hopefuls urge tax cuts, blast gun control

Grand Rapids — Four of Michigan's Republican candidates for governor sparred Wednesday night over how to cut taxes and fight inflation while agreeing they would resist attempts to place new restrictions on guns. During an occasionally combative 90-minute debate on the campus of Grand Valley State University, businessman Kevin...
MICHIGAN STATE
