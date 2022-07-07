ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath’s RDL Landscape wins 12U softball title

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Heath’s RDL Landscape softball team went 5-0 last weekend to win the Central Ohio Girls FastPitch 12U championship.

RDL outscored its opponents 66-4 during the 21-team event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNEIR_0gXS8RtE00

Players on the team are Dakoda Dunlap, Ellie Facemire, Harli Haas, Marley Morris, Emily Robinson, Addison Schnegg, Tyana Spears, Amora Spring, Kalleigh Wimer and Mikayla Wingate. Coaches are Nicole Schnegg, Jenn Facemire and Brian Schnegg.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath’s RDL Landscape wins 12U softball title

