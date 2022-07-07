Heath’s RDL Landscape wins 12U softball title
Heath’s RDL Landscape softball team went 5-0 last weekend to win the Central Ohio Girls FastPitch 12U championship.
RDL outscored its opponents 66-4 during the 21-team event.
Players on the team are Dakoda Dunlap, Ellie Facemire, Harli Haas, Marley Morris, Emily Robinson, Addison Schnegg, Tyana Spears, Amora Spring, Kalleigh Wimer and Mikayla Wingate. Coaches are Nicole Schnegg, Jenn Facemire and Brian Schnegg.
