Heath’s RDL Landscape wins 12U softball title

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews had grown tired of the recruiting process and was content with the offers he’d earned heading into the summer. In his mind, there wasn’t much left to prove, and the rising senior at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati wasn’t interested in chasing something that he wasn’t completely sure he’d ever get. He’d decided his final summer as a high school student would be dedicated to visiting the schools that were interested -- which didn’t include Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO