ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

City of Monroe approves design contract for MLK Jr. Memorial Footbridge

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBHIA_0gXS8Mip00

The City of Monroe's Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Footbridge could soon receive a much-needed face-lift.

On Tuesday, Monroe City Council unanimously approved a professional services contract with the Fishbeck consulting firm for design work related to the planned overhaul of the 34-year-old pedestrian bridge, which connects Saint Mary's Park with the Riverwalk and Riverfront Parking Lot.

The city has been discussing this project since late last year. The bridge, while still structurally safe, has seen very little in the way of substantial maintenance since it was installed in 1988. Beyond repairing what already exists, council's goal for the project is to modify the bridge so that it is both more aesthetically pleasing and in compliance, where possible, with the Americans Disabilities Act.

In council's agenda fact sheet regarding this action item, City Manager Vince Pastue said that the city's engineering department has been engaged with Fishbeck engineers since planning on the MLK Jr. Memorial Footbridge project first began. The city has extensive knowledge of the firm, having worked with them on previous bridge rehabilitation projects on Roessler and Winchester Streets.

"...They have a strong track record of unique and creative lighting schemes, which were believed to be an important element of any future project at this location," Pastue wrote. "...While the exact scope and type of lighting project will be selected after concept-level design, they are very capable of meeting the city's goals to provide a dramatic feature in the heart of our downtown..."

The total estimated cost for the design phase of the project is $82,000, and includes the final design of all bridge and sidewalk/ramp elements, and a concept level design for the new lighting package for the bridge. Pastue noted in the agenda fact sheet that additional costs will be required once a lighting design is selected, and any other additional costs will be included in that amendment.

City council appropriated a total of $100,000 for the rehabilitation of the bridge as part of the city's 2022-23 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

"We've had conversations about this project in previous work sessions, and I thought the information (from city administration) was detailed," Monroe Mayor Robert Clark said Tuesday. "The information from Fishbeck was great, and of course they've done great work with us in the past as well."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: City of Monroe approves design contract for MLK Jr. Memorial Footbridge

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

$6.3 million rec center proposed for Northwood

NORTHWOOD — Inflation and supply chain issues may be changing the city’s proposed $6.3 million recreation center, but plans continue for a late fall groundbreaking. “$6.3 million is the price we are going to present to city council, to ask them to bond,” Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said. “We did get $1 million from the state. We got that a couple years ago, and then because of COVID and supply issues, the state has said that deadline is extended until July of 2024, but we hope to have the building up by next year.”
NORTHWOOD, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse prep beginning in Perrysburg Township

LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees heard warnings about the need for preparation for the 2024 total eclipse, which is expected bring a huge influx of tourists along major roadways in the area. At Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Agency director, gave a presentation...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HB Concerts INC. and Devonshire REIT Developers have announced plans for a state of the art, open air amphitheater in Waterville. Hunter Brucks, President and CEO of HB Concerts INC. and HBC Management LLC, and Chris Campbell, President and CEO of of Devonshire REIT hope the amphitheater will be open for operations in spring of 2023.
WATERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Government
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Government
13abc.com

More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local company bought one of the most recognizable sites in Perrysburg Township at the beginning of the pandemic. A number of businesses are opening in the French Quarter Square. It sits on a piece of property that’s familiar to generations. Perrysburg Township Administrator Walt...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WLNS

Jackson mobile home community voices water concerns

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Neighbors in the Coffman Trailer Court say they received a boil water advisory exactly one week ago. The notice says it’s a bacteria contamination in the water system. The people living there believe it’s just one of many issues that have gone unnoticed for months, and they want answers. “Just in […]
wlen.com

Adrian Fire Department to Conduct More Fire Inspections

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian will be conducting more fire inspections in the future…changing their current policies. Fire Chief Aric Massingill talked about the new program with WLEN News after the City Commission meeting earlier this week…. WLEN News Director Ian Wendt asked Massingill a question...
ADRIAN, MI
thesalinepost.com

Power Outage Causes 47,000 Gallons of Sewage to Flow Into the Saline River

47,000 gallons of partially-treated sewage leaked from Saline's wastewater treatment plant into the Saline River, according to information shared by the City of Saline. The event happened between 2:20 and 2:40 p.m., July 2. The overflow was a result of a power outage that caused a time lag in the...
SALINE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Martin Luther King
hollandsfj.us

Metroparks Toledo revises rules and regulations

A number of rules and regulations are being revised and updated by the Metroparks Toledo board of commissioners. Brad Navarre, chief of rangers, said most of the changes are minor, clarifying language but some are due to changes in park usage. He pointed out section 20.44, which addresses micromobility devices....
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Level Design#Urban Construction#Monroe City Council#Riverfront Parking Lot#Winchester Streets
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County beach closed due to high bacteria levels

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Independence Lake beach at Independence Lake County Park has been closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria, the Washtenaw County Health Department and Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission announced on Wednesday. High levels of the bacteria were detected after routine testing was...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
presspublications.com

The Craig Bridge...The man behind the name...

The Craig Memorial Bridge in Toledo is 65 years old this year. Opened to traffic in 1957, it provided a key transportation link over the Maumee River, not just for Toledo drivers, but for thousands of motorists using this first major North-South Interstate Expressway. When the span was dedicated in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A conservative political advocacy group held an event in Toledo on Friday to offer discounted gas. Americans for Prosperity held an event at the Stop & Go in the 800 block of Byrne Rd. in Toledo Friday morning offering gas at $2.38/gallon for two hours. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., customers had the chance to purchase gas at the 2021 average prices for regular gas.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy