Holland family moved from Chicago to escape violence. Now they're mourning patriarch's homicide

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND — Joseph Roberts was “a true family man,” a dedicated father, someone who could always make you laugh and had a big heart.

He had aspirations of joining the Holland Fire Department one day and picking up stand up comedy as a hobby — he performed his first set at the Park Theatre in March.

He was looking forward to celebrating Father’s Day with his three kids and his mother, who was planning to come in from Chicago.

Those aspirations and plans were cut short, however, when Roberts was shot and killed in Holland just after midnight on Father's Day, June 19.

“Joe was very hardworking. He prided himself on being dedicated to his job, being a dedicated family man,” said Bree Austin-Roberts, Joseph’s wife. “He grew up without a father. Something that was very important to him was to be here and present for his children, and that’s what he did.

“He’s very outgoing, very friendly. He’s very good with his hands. He takes pride in being able to fix up his house and take care of his yard and just be a protector over his family.

“He just appreciated life and he was proud of himself for the changes he made over the years and was proud of himself for the lifestyle he was living and being a provider and protector for his wife, his children and his mother.”

Roberts and Austin-Roberts grew up together in Chicago. They were childhood best friends, their families living next door to each other growing up. They were married in 2013 — July 6 marking their ninth wedding anniversary.

The family came to the area in 2011 when their kids, now 15, 14 and 12, were young. Austin-Roberts told The Sentinel that they moved to Holland from Chicago to avoid acts of senseless gun violence like this.

“It was just very untimely and very unfortunate that we would become a victim to something like this, which is what we literally moved out of the city of Chicago to get away from,” she said. “It’s still a mystery to me. What on earth could have transpired in a short period of time, literally a matter of minutes (to lead to this?).”

Roberts was shot nearly a dozen times at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, June 19, and died at the scene. Austin-Roberts said she attempted life-saving measures herself while waiting for first responders.

Austin-Roberts said she feels like she’s “waking up to a nightmare” every morning since Joseph’s death.

“I feel like I’m waking up to a nightmare and I can’t do anything but cry,” Austin-Roberts said. “I have not been able to sleep right, I have not been able to eat. I haven’t been able to work or run my business.”

Once an arrest is made, she feels it will bring a sense of peace to her and her family, knowing that the shooter is no longer out in the community.

“It definitely brings a sense of peace and more so a sense of safety and closure,” she said. “As soon as I know this case will be solved and closed and that justice will be served, that makes me feel a lot more safe to stay in this community.”

The Holland Department of Public Safety announced Thursday, July 6, that a warrant for the arrest of Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson, 39, of Holland was authorized by the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wilson is wanted on counts of open murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. His location, however, is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident or Wilson’s location is asked to contact the HDPS detective bureau at 616-355-1758 or the Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or 877-887-4536, or visit mosotips.com.

Despite the recent tragedy striking her family, Austin-Roberts doesn’t see Holland as a violent or dangerous town. She doesn’t have a call for reform or law changes. But she does have a call to the community — if you see something, say something.

“This is not typically a violent community. It was something that was very unexpected,” Austin-Roberts said. “However, if you see something, say something. For the past two-plus weeks, I’ve been on the edge of my seat trying to do as much as I can to have somebody come forward and speak up.

“To the community, in the event anything like this happens again, or even cases that are still pending, if you know something that can help a family get justice for a loved one that was lost, speak up and say something.”

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

Beatrice Vela
2d ago

So the story mentioned nothing WHY he got killed. Was he into something criminal n that was the reason 4 him getting shot. JS....... cause we don't know, is why I'm saying this. Put the story straight out.

