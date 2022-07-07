ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Butler chosen as new Monroe County 4-H secretary

Chelsea Butler of Monroe is the new secretary for the Monroe County 4-H program.

A Louisiana State University graduate, she has a degree in agricultural and extension education. She is a former 4-H member, volunteer, state office student worker and parish intern.

As a youth, she participated in Monroe County 4-H for eight years and was a Teen Ambassador. She was involved with Monroe County Ag Days, Slow Spokes, Exploration Days and more.

“She said being in 4-H gave her the building blocks for success and being devoted to a lifetime commitment to agriculture in the community,” Monroe County 4-H said. “She is passionate about community agricultural programs and committed to providing a diverse group of community members with an enriching learning environment. We are excited for Chelsea to become a part of the Monroe County team.”

Butler and her husband, Evan, met in 4-H during their high school years. They have two children, Carter and Chloe.

