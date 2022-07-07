ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'We don't talk about this: Suicide in the Black Community' workshop to be held in Akron

By Betty Lin-Fisher, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVHg0_0gXS7l3j00

It will focus on the theme: “We Don’t Talk About This: Suicide in the Black Community.”

The workshop, held at the church at 539 S. Arlington St. in Akron from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature Josephine Ridley, a suicide prevention expert who is serving on the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation Advisory Committee.

Ridley is certified by the Zero Suicide Institute as a master trainer. She has conducted workshops and seminars on her research in the areas of suicide, depression, anxiety and mood disorders.

"With the rise in suicide among Black Americans, including suicides among several high-profile Black Americans, the workshop is designed to address misinformation and the lack of information about suicide prevention in Black communities," the church said in a press release.

Suicide rates among Black adolescent girls have increased 6.6%, and Black males ages 5 to 11 are more likely to complete suicide than their white peers, according to the event organizers.

Members of the church's wellness team also will lead breakout sessions, including:

  • Black Female Suicide and Prevention, Angela Neal-Barnett
  • Black Male Suicide and Prevention, Daniel Sanders
  • Suicide and Prevention for Children and Adolescents, Maisha Green McIntyre

The workshop is sponsored in part by a grant from the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health.

Attendees should register by going to www.arlingtonchurch.org/events or by calling 330- 773-3321. Masks are required, and a boxed lunch will be served.

Beacon Journal staff reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ. To see her most recent stories and columns, go to www.tinyurl.com/bettylinfisher.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Akron Public Schools’ new Garfield Community Learning Center to open Aug. 29

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools students who live in the communities of the former Garfield and Kenmore high schools will start school Aug. 29 in a brand new building. The 260,000-square-foot Garfield Community Learning Center is located on the 10-acre site of the former Garfield High School in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood at 435 N. Firestone Blvd. The new high school will serve a larger footprint than any other neighborhood school at Akron Public Schools, according to Marketing Communications Director Mark Williamson. It combines the former Kenmore High School (in Southwest Akron) with Garfield’s current enrollment (from Firestone Park/South Akron).
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron officials call for city-wide 'Day of Mourning' amidst criticism

AKRON, Ohio — City council leaders are calling for a Day of Mourning on Wednesday, July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral services. Council President Margo Sommerville, Vice President of Council Jeff Fusco and Pro-Temp Mike Freeman asked Mayor Dan Horrigan to create the city-wide day of mourning following Friday evening’s shooting.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Applications now open for Cleveland Commission for Black Women and Girls

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 26, 2022. Applications are now open for Cleveland's new Commission for Black Women and Girls. The new commission was created after Cleveland City Council unanimously passed legislation last month sponsored by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Councilwoman Deborah Gray and Stephanie Howse.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Green, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Arlington, OH
Akron, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Grants to Prevent Gang Violence, Improve Law Enforcement Staffing Levels

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today awarded $9.9 million to 25 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities. The grants are part of the fourth round of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, the Governor has awarded $19.5 million to 69 Ohio law enforcement agencies to aid in their work to hold accountable the small number of criminals responsible for most violent crime in the state. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Rates#Suicide Prevention#Black People#Black Males#The Black Community#Black Americans
whbc.com

Signs of Danger Citizens Can Look For At A Public Event

Jordan Miller is joined by Stark County Sheriff George Maier. After the events taking place in Illinois this past weekend, many are on high alert in large public gatherings. Sheriff Maier walks Jordan through how to notice some basic signs something may be wrong. Tune in every Thursday at 10:30 to hear the latest in Stark County law enforcement and public safety from Sheriff Maier.
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WKYC

Weekend concerts in Akron moved from Lock 3 to Goodyear Theatre amid downtown protests of Jayland Walker police shooting

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend's concerts that were scheduled to take place at Lock 3 in downtown Akron have been moved to the Goodyear Theatre. Although officials gave no specific reason for the change in venue, it comes as the city of Akron reinstated its overnight curfew – which will remain in effect until further notice -- amid ongoing protests regarding the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Positive Results From New CPD Initiatives

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton’s men and women in blue are working under a new crime-reduction and community-building agenda, and it’s showing some positive signs. Canton police patrol officers are agreeing to park their cars and walk parts of their beat, to gain some...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron reimplements downtown curfew

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron has once again issued a curfew for downtown Akron from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., which they said will remain in effect until another order is issued lifting the curfew. In a release from the city, they said that for the purposes...
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy