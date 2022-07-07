'We don't talk about this: Suicide in the Black Community' workshop to be held in Akron

It will focus on the theme: “We Don’t Talk About This: Suicide in the Black Community.”

The workshop, held at the church at 539 S. Arlington St. in Akron from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature Josephine Ridley, a suicide prevention expert who is serving on the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation Advisory Committee.

Ridley is certified by the Zero Suicide Institute as a master trainer. She has conducted workshops and seminars on her research in the areas of suicide, depression, anxiety and mood disorders.

"With the rise in suicide among Black Americans, including suicides among several high-profile Black Americans, the workshop is designed to address misinformation and the lack of information about suicide prevention in Black communities," the church said in a press release.

Suicide rates among Black adolescent girls have increased 6.6%, and Black males ages 5 to 11 are more likely to complete suicide than their white peers, according to the event organizers.

Members of the church's wellness team also will lead breakout sessions, including:

Black Female Suicide and Prevention, Angela Neal-Barnett

Black Male Suicide and Prevention, Daniel Sanders

Suicide and Prevention for Children and Adolescents, Maisha Green McIntyre

The workshop is sponsored in part by a grant from the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health.

Attendees should register by going to www.arlingtonchurch.org/events or by calling 330- 773-3321. Masks are required, and a boxed lunch will be served.

Beacon Journal staff reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ. To see her most recent stories and columns, go to www.tinyurl.com/bettylinfisher.