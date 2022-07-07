Demolition of 1927 Hudson Middle School begins, artifacts preserved

Demolition has begun on the former Hudson Middle School, which was built in 1927.

After years of debate, the Board of Education voted May 31 to demolish the building and negotiate a donation agreement with The John and Alison Quagliata Charitable Family Foundation.

Tom Barone, director of operations for Hudson City Schools, said demolition crews are off to a good start.

"We anticipate demolition taking another 4-6 weeks to completely haul everything from the 1927 building site," he said in a statement. "After that is complete, crews will turn their attention to landscaping, with that earmarked for roughly 3-5 weeks."

He added that the board worked out an agreement with the Hudson Heritage Association to preserve historical artifacts from the 1927 building.

HHA Co-President Kathy Russell said they were able to salvage parts of the front facade, including the vertical pilasters from each side, the horizontal entablature that lies on top, the balustrade part of the stairway and two large urns that stood on top.

"These are all currently in storage and pending approval from both the school district and Hudson Heritage Association for a memorial gateway commemorating the building," Russell said.

The board is also finalizing plans for a sale that would allow those interested to purchase a brick from the building for their own commemoration.

During the May 31 meeting, the board decided on demolition after narrowing down to a few possibilities for the building: selling the property to a developer; having a local non-profit purchase and convert into an outdoor learning space; or just demolishing the site.

Board member Alisa Wright said she felt the board listened to the community and satisfied its request by further researching and considering preservation of the building, located at 77 N. Oviatt St.

"We are making the decision to demolish the building and retain the property for school purposes, which is where the district was in 2016," she said. "In response to Hudson Heritage Association and other public requests, we paused in 2016."

Russell said a proposal for the memorial will be submitted to the school board within two and a half months.

"I am looking forward to the memorial," she said. "And I am just happy we were able to save something from the school."

Reporter Molly Walsh can be reached at mwalsh@gannett.com