Akron Fire Department handles more than 150 calls on the Fourth of July

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
The department's firetrucks and medical units answered more than 150 calls on that day alone.

A typical day has the department handling anywhere from 100 to 120 calls for help.

The most serious call involved the crash of a small plane around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Ellet Community Center. The crash seriously injured the pilot from Mogadore and his passenger, a woman from Uniontown.

Plane crash:Mogadore man, Uniontown woman were aboard small plane

But the inordinate number of other calls — albeit relatively minor — over the holiday is troubling to the department.

Akron Fire Capt. Sierjie Lash said the department is looking over the reports to determine why the call volume was so high Monday.

There were protests in and around the city July Fourth over the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker the week before.

And while a number of the fire calls involved small fires in trash cans and even dumpsters, Lash said, they are not sure the fires were related to the protests.

Lash said all the small fires were quickly extinguished and were reported throughout the city — not just in the downtown area where a dumpster had been set ablaze by protesters earlier.

A more likely culprit, Lash said, was residents setting off fireworks, and either embers caught things like mulch beds on fire or the smoldering debris was tossed into the trash too early.

The city canceled its planned communitywide fireworks displays, citing safety concerns over the protests in and around Akron.

Ohio fireworks law:Changes in Ohio law leave Akron area with mixed bag of local regulations

Although Ohio legislators changed state law to allow the public to set off fireworks, Akron implemented its own ban on shooting them off in the city.

"A lot of these calls were fireworks related," Lash said. "We just want our city to be safe. That's the goal."

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

