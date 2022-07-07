ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Kay Abbitt: Education experience is vital for School Board

By Kay Abbitt
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

My name is Kay Abbitt, and I’m running for School Board. I have been a professional educator here for 25 years. My four children attended Alachua County Public Schools, K-12th grade. I’m married to John Abbitt — he is an amazing husband and excellent sign deliverer.

Having experience in education is vital for board members. Why is that? We’ve seen detrimental policy sent down from Tallahassee by groups who have no education experience. We’ve also seen it at the local level.

To make successful policy, you must have first-hand experience to understand issues. As a parent, teacher, business owner and administrator, I understand how to make policy. I have the education experience needed to be effective. Without experience, you can only react to others; you can’t be a leader.

I was a teacher in Alachua County for 10 years. To supplement my income, I was an adjunct at Santa Fe College and a tutor for athletes at the University of Florida. Teachers should not have to work extra jobs to support their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bzWc_0gXS7Iem00

Teachers are professionals and should be paid as such. My teachers were treated this way, and I will ensure that county teachers are also supported by their administration, and I will be fiscally responsible so that extra funding can support teacher raises.

Years ago, I started a company that provided federally funded tutoring to over 700 students in Florida and North Carolina. During the eight years of the company, I managed over 200 employees. I understand being fiscally responsible while providing high-quality services.

For the past nine years, I’ve been the director of Boulware Springs Charter School in northeast Gainesville. My daughter and I co-founded the school in northeast Gainesville because schools were struggling there.

In 2015, only 23% of the students at Rawlings and 31% at Metcalfe passed the third grade ELA state test. In 2022 (seven years later), the percentage of third graders passing ELA state testing has gone down to 13% at Rawlings and to 26% at Metcalfe. Think of it this way — of the 60 Rawlings third graders who were tested in reading this year, only eight of them are reading proficiently at a third-grade level.

This cannot continue. Putting band aids on the issues at these schools is not effective.

I know how to develop innovative ways to turn these schools around. My school has a 70% pass rate this year which is one of the highest in the county, and has been an “A” school for many years.

Behavior in schools is currently unacceptable. This past year, 7,015 students had at least one referral. There were 2,285 students who had five-plus referrals. There were countless students who disrupted class, misbehaved in bathrooms and were disrespectful to teachers who weren’t punished.

The code of student conduct addresses behaviors with consequences attached. It has no value if administration at schools is not following through with the consequences. Students cannot learn and teachers cannot teach when there is misconduct. I was successful in addressing this issue as principal and, as a board member, this will be a top priority.

The dysfunctionality of our current board is one of the reasons our district is dealing with many problems. As a board member, I’ll work tirelessly to ensure that our schools are safe places where students can get a quality education.

Vote for Kay Abbitt because: 1) I have the education experience needed to make good decisions to get our schools running effectively, 2) I am open-minded and willing to listen to other points of view, 3) I truly care about what is best for all students.

Kay Abbitt is running for the Alachua County School Board, District 5.

