Letter to the editor: Conspiracy theories ignore real-life needs of students in classrooms

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Encourage teachers to help children thrive

Regarding the June 22 article “Group: Schools indoctrinating kids on gender and diversity,” I am outraged that social emotional learning (SEL) is pinpointed as one of three “evils” of public education.

Does Protect Ohio Children not understand that children need tools to learn how to deescalate from trauma? Bullying, family dysfunction, COVID, gun violence (or the potential threat of such in schools) are among the reasons our children are filled with anxiety, stress, grief and anger.

The purpose of SEL is to give students the skills to control impulses, cooperate with others, be independent and recognize and manage stress. Many SEL programs focus on character strengths, self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and decision-making. Experienced teachers know how to incorporate these skills into the curriculum so children see how the skills could be used in real-life examples.

The Panorama survey helps educators identify the student’s well-being, so they and families can provide the necessary support to the student to manage their stress/trauma issues. Research has proven SEL training in schools curbs children’s stress levels and builds resilience within the students.

Who would argue this is a bad thing? Instead, we have become a nation of conspiracy theories that claim the government is collecting data and undermining parents’ authority.

As a veteran 35-year teacher and one who has continued to work in education after my retirement from the classroom, I recognize classrooms have continued to change and children are facing increased stressors and danger. How can the classroom teacher ignore the needs of the children they attend and ignore the very needs they have?

Let’s stop jumping on the conspiracy theory bandwagon and do some research as to the effectiveness and success of such curricula in helping our students find peace within the world we gave them.

Barb Baltrinic, Munroe Falls

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

