Bitcoin miner revenues have been in decline since the bear trend began and this has led a good number of miners to sell their BTC holdings in order to keep their operations afloat. However, the expectation that the bear market would soon resolve and miners would once again be in the green has since gone out the window. With miner revenues continuing to plummet, miners may have to resume selling off their holdings to keep up with the market.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO