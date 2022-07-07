ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Ray Holt: We can't afford the status quo anymore

By Ray Holt
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

As I walk door to door every day as a candidate for the Alachua County School Board, I ask neighbors to describe problems they see in our schools.

Their responses sometimes alarm me. But they also give me hope. It’s clear many of these problems can be fixed quickly, if we put partisan politics aside.

“Our schools aren't safe,” concerned parents and grandparents tell me every day. “We need to get back to basics, and stop being so political.”

They’re right. Academic outcomes have spiraled down for the past four years. Fewer than half of students are reading and doing math at grade level.

Current policies aren’t making things better. They’re making them worse.

That’s not acceptable. We can do better.

Right away, we must restore a safe and effective learning environment for all students.

Teachers see the problem from within. Many report spending at least 30% of class time dealing with disruptions. That dramatically shrinks teaching time.

They say they aren't allowed to give consequences for bad behavior. So bad behavior continues.

Many teachers dread some class periods, because of students who take advantage of no-discipline policies. That cheats the others, and may put them in danger, too.

What are we teaching the kids who get away with bad behavior? Can we all agree that we’re setting them up for problems later in life, when they take their lack of respect for authority into the workforce and community?

Good teachers have been resigning in record numbers. We have to fix this!

We can make classrooms the learning environments they’re supposed to be by consistently enforcing conduct rules.

Teachers also tell of pressure to promote students whether or not they’ve actually mastered the material or earned a passing grade. This doesn’t do our kids any favors.

It’s our duty to educate them properly, not just herd them along with their peers.

Let’s help students who are behind by putting them in classrooms with a lower student-to-teacher ratio. Let’s supercharge summer remedial programs. Yes, that will require more teachers. But many say they’d happily work through the summer to help children catch up and succeed.

We have the funding to pay for this. We just need to prioritize the classroom over the boardroom, being willing to cut some administrative jobs that don’t help the students.

We can't afford the status quo anymore.

I’ve worked in early education and in local government planning. I’ve owned and operated successful businesses. I’ve managed facilities, large budgets and personnel allocation.

Management experience matters. We can fix the problems before us, but we need input from School Board members with a variety of experience. I offer skills that can kickstart solutions.

School Board members must focus on the mission of preparing students to walk across a stage after 13 years, graduating ready for the future they choose — college, career, managing a home or serving in the military. All need to be competent and resilient.

Our school system shines already in some areas. Our mathematics team has won so many national championships, school administrators from other countries reach out to learn from us. We have world-class musicians and athletes. A student last year created a new method of solving calculus equations, and his discovery was lauded by Cornell University.

Let’s expand successful programs, celebrate achievement and pull all children up, instead of trying to hold high-achievers down.

We owe all students better schools. We can achieve that with School Board members who have the resolve to put our children first, raise standards and renew a culture of excellence.

Ray Holt is running for the Alachua County School Board, District 3.

