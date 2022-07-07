ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seewood: Breaking violence prevention into 'bite-sized chunks' will help direct ARPA funds

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Sixth Ward Columbia City Council member Betsy Peters wants to get the ball rolling on distributing American Rescue Plan Act funds to address community violence.

This is one of four areas identified by the city council in October to receive allocations of funds from the first half of an approximately $25 million pot of federal money the city was bestowed through the act. The other three areas are homelessness, behavioral crisis care mental health services and workforce development.

A community survey aimed at addressing how to allocate the second half of ARPA funds closed last week, and city staff members are working to compile and analyze responses.

The council still needs to give the city manager further direction about how to use the first half of the ARPA funds, Peters said.

The city was having trouble with development of a community violence prevention request for proposal, she added, relaying a discussion she had with Columbia city manager De'Carlon Seewood.

As a way to clarify guidance, Peters reviewed the 2014 Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence Task Force report. That report made four conclusions related to violence prevention, intervention, law enforcement and community reentry.

"So, what I would like to do is to ask the council to say, 'Could we send out four RFPs?' One aimed at each of these four areas," Peters said.

After the council identified four areas in which to allocate the first half of the ARPA funds, each area stands to receive approximately $2 million to $3 million. Peters would like to further break that down for community violence prevention to about $500,000 for each of the four conclusions from the 2014 report.

"(We then) would ask the community what programs they have that would address any of those four issues," Peters said. "We need to move forward with this and see if there is any interest."

Peters hopes the city can find ways to engage smaller organizations with community violence reduction missions, even those that may not have the capacity to respond easily to RFPs.

"We have groups that are doing the work and intervening with our children and working on this," she said. "We have the money and it is not doing anything. We are not moving forward with this."

While the four conclusions are broad, it does provide clearer guidance on how to direct the RFP development, Seewood said, answering a question from Fifth Ward council member Matt Pitzer.

"I don't think we are going to get one $2 million proposal," Seewood said. "What you are going to get is multiple different proposals with different amounts, and this will allow us to move forward on something."

RFP language has stalled because the city is trying to integrate various department perspectives, such as Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, the police department and the city finance department.

"If we can divide it into bite-size chunks, I think it will allow us to get something out there in our community," Seewood said. "We can then get some proposals in and start doing the work."

Possible proposal consulting avenues

First Ward council member Pat Fowler suggested consulting with Chicago-based Cure Violence Global, which was referenced in the 2014 report.

Cure Violence is a program that operates outside of the police department or city operations, Fowler said. She wants to learn how Cure Violence has evolved since 2014 to help with the writing of the RFPs.

"I would like to have an opportunity as council to have a dialog with the home office of Cure Violence in a Zoom call or whatever as soon as we can arrange that," Fowler said. "The program is having documented success in other communities."

Such a consultation likely would require a council work session, Seewood said, adding he would contact the organization.

Third Ward member Karl Skala suggested further or alternate avenues in which to help guide city staff on RFP developments. This includes reports from other similar municipalities on their community violence reduction efforts through the National League of Cities' resource library.

"There is a whole list of untold resources the NLC has put together," Skala said, highlighting three separate reports. "There is a whole valuable resource library that has not been able to gain much traction here, in addition to the violence task force work that was done.

"That is the place to start, or at least that is the place to continue, in order to help us with some of these RFPs."

Staff still will use the 2014 report as the basis for crafting the RFPs after a consensus was reached among council members Tuesday.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community issues and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Solution to the I-70 and U.S. 63 traffic nightmare in the works

Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21. On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Columbia's turbines called into action to meet regional electric load

The four inefficient and lightly-used natural gas turbines at the Columbia Energy Center (CEC) are being pulled into service by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) to meet electric load shortcomings on its electric grid. Columbia Power Production Superintendent Christian Johanningmeier said the turbines are running nearly every day and have already operated on more days this year than they did in all of 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7:40 Saturday evening, police were called to the Cracker Barrel in Columbia.  Watch the live coverage in the stream below. Our crews on the scene have confirmed the police activity and have confirmed that two evidence markers are at the scene. We are working to learn more. The Columbia Police Department released a The post Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Fake IDs considered “problem” at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Fake IDs have been an issue for decades. Now, police tell KY3 that some fake IDs are coming from out of the country. Troy Meyer owns CG’s Minimart in Sunrise Beach. It is a store that sells alcohol. He says it is no secret that minors try to buy alcohol with fake IDs.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”
LAKE OZARK, MO
KRMS Radio

St. Charles Prosecutor Arrested In Lake Ozark

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar could be facing charges following an arrest by the Lake Ozark police department. Officials say he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was booked into the Miller County jail on July 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Officials with the St. Charles...
LAKE OZARK, MO
