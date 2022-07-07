ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

New community living center at Truman VA provides veterans with a 'home-like environment'

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Perry Burch likes the view from his room.

The 76-year-old Navy veteran of the Vietnam War from Sedalia has a room with a window with a good view of Faurot Field.

"It's nice," Burch said of his room in the new community living center at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

"It has more room in it and a lot of conveniences," Burch said.

Other than the great view, he said it has a full bathroom, a TV and a desk where he can write.

Hospital officials were joined Wednesday by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors for a ribbon-cutting for the new 14-room community living center. The construction cost of the building was nearly $15 million, said Jeff Hoelscher, public affairs officer at Truman VA.

The center is designed to be a home away from home for residents who need long-term care.

The center includes private rooms with private bathrooms. There are dining and living room spaces, said Rachel Christie, nurse manager of the center.

Residents are asked what their daily routine was when at home, and the center staff provides it, she said.

"If they like to sleep in, they're allowed to sleep in," she said. "If they like to watch a movie at midnight, they watch a movie at midnight."

Residents are moving into their rooms on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from the former center in the main hospital building, Hoelscher said.

World War II Navy veteran Raymond Roberson, 101, gave the center a positive review.

"It's very beautiful," he said.

The center includes a bistro and a courtyard for use by residents and their families.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the center was held in October 2020.

"It's a more modern facility" than the current center, said Sara Ackert, interim director of Truman VA. "It has more privacy. It's a more home-like environment."

A second phase of the community living center will add up to 27 more rooms, Hoelscher said. There's no schedule for that yet.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter a @rmckinney9.

