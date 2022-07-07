ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘I think this line sucks’: Long line returns to Orlando Social Security office

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

Video: ‘I think this line sucks’: Long line returns to Orlando Social Security office (Q McCray, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of people lined up outside an Orlando Social Security office early Thursday.

Channel 9 saw about 40 people waiting outside the office on Gatlin Avenue before 7 a.m.

The office did not open until 9 a.m.

“I think this line sucks,” one person told Channel 9. “I expected a lot of people. Not this many people,” another person said.

The first person in line on Wednesday arrived at 1:30 a.m. Someone showed up at 10 p.m. Wednesday to be seen on Thursday. That person told Channel 9 that this was their fourth attempt.

We found out that many people slept outside in chairs to guarantee themselves a spot inside. The office turns everyone away once it hits capacity.

Dozens line up outside Orlando Social Security office (WFTV.com News Staff)

“Either open earlier, stay open later or hire more people,” a person in line said.

We reached out to the Social Security Southeast District office for answers. It admits there’s a problem. In an email, it explained that it has already added and reassigned employees from other offices to the Orlando location to better serve the public. But the long waits remain.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, security continues to only allow five people in at a time.

“You just have to be patient and hope for the best,” a person told Channel 9.

There are appointments available online but only for certain services.

Most people in the line need card services, which can mostly only be done in person.

Comments / 9

Just Me
3d ago

Typical government office. Only allowing so many in for the day sounds more like workers want easy days. Using the viirus excuse is old.

Reply
4
 

