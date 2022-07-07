GBCC Golf Classic is August 19th

Is it just me, or does it feel like construction on the new Mission BBQ restaurant on E State St. in Rockford has been taking forever? Or maybe I am just too impatient?. I have never eaten at a Mission BBQ before, but based on all the glowing reviews I have heard about these restaurants, I cannot wait to try it!
Residential and business development grows in the City of Beloit during 2021. The city’s Popular Annual Financial Report shows the unemployment rate in Beloit shrinking from 4.7% to 3.5%, which was slightly higher that the Wisconsin average of 3.1%. The report also noted such developments last year as the...
The City of Beloit announces that paddle boats and kayaks are available to rent at the lagoon in Riverside Park. Rentals are available Monday through Friday from noon until 4:00 p.m. Concessions, including ice cream, snacks, and refreshments will also be available for purchase in the lower level of the...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to kicking back and relaxing at the end of a long day, one of the best places to do it is at a local bar. There are no shortages of places to drink in the country, as there were approximately 62,600 register bars in the US in 2019, according to Statistica. With that many places to grab a pint, people have their choice about where to toss back a pint. However, like most things, some places are better than others.
Organizers gear up for the annual Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk on September 18th. Director Chris Ramos says the event raises money for research while at the same time recognizing survivors of heart disease or stroke. Ramos says the walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 18th at...
MILWAUKEE — A fitness instructor from Beloit, Wisconsin will be competing on NBC's "Dancing With Myself" on Tuesday, July 12. In the new show, normal people compete in dance challenges in front of a panel of celebrities - Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Kosh - as well as a live audience.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you may want to consider stopping by one of the following places.
Starting this summer, La Taguara — the city’s only brick and mortar Venezuelan restaurant — will open its second location, taking over a former Uno Pizzeria & Grill. The new restaurant, La Taguara Bar & Grill, will be located at 3010 Crossroads Drive on Madison’s far east side. At about 7,500 square feet, the building — complete with a full bar and outdoor patio — is more than quadruple the size of the original location at 3502 E. Washington Ave.
OCONOMOWOC — In the 1997 movie “Air Bud,” Buddy the golden retriever is allowed to take to the court and play for the Timberwolves basketball team after the referee made the pivotal call, “Ain’t no rule says the dog can’t play basketball.”. Flash forward...
If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
Dating back to 1991, the Wisconsin Badgers athletic department annually adds a select collection of distinguished athletes, coaches, and special service individuals to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. On Friday, the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department announced the 2022 UW Athletic Hall of Fame class, which features some of...
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce organized a ribbon-cutting event last month at Galleria 214 in Cambridge. The ribbon cutting was held to welcome four new members. They are Details Boutique, Revive Salt Room and Spa, Millie’s Coffee and Eatery, and Amanda Reed Skin Care, according to a chamber news release.
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 17-year-old Harlem senior Abbi MacGregor died Wednesday after a sudden medical diagnosis. MacGregor was a three-sport athlete involved in cross country, basketball, and track and field. The news of her passing was confirmed by Harlem’s athletic director. According to a GoFundMe set up in her honor, MacGregor had been complaining […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An emotional day for friends and family of Mason Hada, who would’ve celebrated his 17th birthday Friday, almost 11 months after he was killed in a car accident in August 2021. July 8th will always be a special day for the Hada family, but this...
There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you are looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
Craig Morgan is coming to the Rock County 4-H Fair. But there’s another whole story behind the popular singer. We’ll explore the “other side’ of Craig Morgan in this segment. @cmorganmusic. #craigmorganmusic. #craigmorgan.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thousands of car lovers will go back in time this weekend for the annual car show in Delavan. The Cars Time Forgot Car Show is set to take place Sunday, July 10 at The Lake Lawn Resort. Lynn Richardson, the assistant general manager at the resort...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beaches around Lake Monona are closed for swimming Thursday due to elevated E. coli levels, Public Health Madison and Dane County announced. The city cited in its daily beach status update that either elevated bacteria levels or present algae blooms was the reason for closing seven city beaches and one lake access point.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Milwaukee-based doctor who plans to open an abortion clinic in Rockford has purchased a second building. Dr. Dennis Christensen said Thursday he bought the former Animal Emergency Clinic, at 4236 Maray Drive. Christensen said at this point the facility is undergoing renovations and its future use is undecided. Last week, […]
