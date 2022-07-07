ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers comment on local housing proposals, the southern border and more

 3 days ago
Proven wrong

The city commissioners have it wrong, and should have investigated assertions by their consultants. While many of the public-private proposals by HR&A will help create affordable housing, wholesale changes to single-family properties will not. They have been proven wrong in Wake County, North Carolina.

In 2017, Wake County adopted similar plans by HR&A. An internet search about affordable housing there reveals that in five years, the area has gone from being moderately unaffordable to seriously unaffordable; they are losing 1,000 to 1,300 affordable units per year; there is a current shortfall of 56,000 to 61,000 affordable units; rents have risen by 20% in four years; accessory dwelling units created either have become Airbnbs or are being rented at unaffordable rates.

The Wake County Housing Justice Coalition was former to address inequalities of this issue, and recently met with HR&A. Their take? “Quite frankly, we are sick and tired of people collecting paychecks to come in and tell us how good their infrastructure proposal is, when they are doing just the opposite for the people.”

Supposedly, HR&A received input from various stakeholders while crafting this plan. I can’t imagine that they consulted with the individual single-family homeowners, the ultimate stakeholders in the process.

George F. Wilson, Gainesville

Better ideas needed

On July 13, the City Commission will probably vote to end many regulatory requirements of developers who come to Gainesville hoping to do business. The changes will be citywide, and cannot be undone. They are characterized by Mayor Lauren Poe as “the decent thing to do,” while calling all of those who oppose it, including several people more experienced and informed on the subject of city design, NIMBYs.

The Sun ran a lengthy column promoting two young men who want to make Gainesville a walkable city. Their aims are laudable, even with no evidence that Poe’s plan will achieve them. So I am asking that Nathan Crabbe run a lengthy column quoting the most informed and educated people in the field, who have better ideas as to how we can increase housing availability and home ownership, especially for young people and first home buyers, increase walkability in areas of the city, limit corporate ownership of housing in Gainesville, leave historic communities intact and hold on to the ambiance of the city that drew us here to begin with.

Jeanne Galligan, Gainesville

No historical knowledge

I am sick and tired of young city commissioners and newspaper reporters implying that I am a racist because I do not want a quadraplex overlooking my backyard. They have no knowledge of local history and would do well to spend some time at the Matheson Museum.

Before they were even born, I was the president of Gainesville Women for Equal Rights, the second-largest civil rights organization in Florida. I started the first integrated school in Alachua County and my husband went to jail in St. Augustine.

I note with interest that my African-American friends also do not want multifamily structures in their communities.

Jean Chalmers, Gainesville

The demise of amateurism

As Carl Ramey concluded in his July 3 column, "I'm just tired of the shenanigans, bad dealing and pampered players, who come and go in a flash." There is a storm front growing amongst college football fans tired of the overly produced games, off-field melodramas, obscene salaries for coaches and their staffs, and the constant play-by-play calls of the game.

Amateurism? Its demise is being felt even at the high school level, where kids are being asked to commit to a college team well before their senior years. The "student athlete" is now an oxymoron, replaced by "NFL trainee” except in the cases of the military service academies that graduate officers with a five-year service commitment.

As reported in the July 5 issue of The Sun, University of Florida football coordinator coaches are paid $1 million. Maybe, in these times of social re-evaluation of what is important and what is not, the old defense should be parked ($20-plus per game) and a knee taken for a momentary consideration of how many student loan debts brokered through UF could be paid off for $1 million a year.

There are ample healthy alternatives in Florida to spending Saturdays contributing to the problems.

Max Skeans, Hawthorne

COVID negligence

In a recent column, Marco Rubio cites one incident involving a veteran's death in Gainesville's VA hospital, for political sake. Is he ready to discuss over 75,000 Floridians dying from COVID due to Ron DeSantis and his negligence in handling the pandemic?

Horace Moore Sr., Gainesville

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

