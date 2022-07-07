'We're excited about it': OHSAA sanctioning sparks statewide growth in boys volleyball

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported, per the OHSAA, that Columbus Academy would be adding boys volleyball.

Sitting at the last Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association state tournament in early June , Matt Mihelic was excited about the growth that’s on the horizon for the sport.

But he didn’t anticipate this much growth.

“(Growth) was our goal,” said Mihelic, who is OHSBVA’s executive director and its liaison to the Ohio High School Athletic Association. “We’ve heard there are a lot of schools making the opportunity available to their students – somewhere into the 150s right now.

“Just offering it, it’s going to open up a whole new world for a lot of people to start boys volleyball in their community or in their high school. It’s really a great step forward for us all, and we’re excited about it.”

It turns out 150 was a low estimate. According to the OHSAA, there will be about 180 teams when boys volleyball begins next spring under the organization’s umbrella. There were 92 teams last season.

Central Ohio will see an increase from 37 to about 50 teams, thanks in part to the City League adding Centennial, Columbus South, Mifflin and Walnut Ridge to its programs at Beechcroft, Briggs, Eastmoor Academy, Northland and Whetstone.

Also adding programs, according to the OHSAA, are Caledonia River Valley, Fairbanks, Fredericktown, Granville, Lakewood, Galion Northmor, Marion Pleasant, Sparta Highland and Tree of Life.

The growth is statewide. The Northwest District will have 16 teams, 15 of which will be first-year programs, and the East District will have eight teams, all of which will be new.

“I think just seeing more than just central, southwest and northeast (Ohio) is good,” said Emily Mason, an OHSAA senior sport administrator who will oversee boys and girls volleyball. “That means there’s growth across the whole state. I’m not sure we were anticipating that.”

However, despite the increase, Mason doesn’t anticipate the sport adding a third postseason division right away.

“Definitely for the first year, it’ll stay at two divisions,” she said. “But if it continues to grow like this, who knows?”

Mission accomplished with Ohio High School Athletic Association sanctioning

The OHSAA announced the sanctioning of boys volleyball and girls wrestling in January as emerging sports. It administers emerging sports like its other sports, but imposes additional requirements that could lead to full sanctioning.

The announcement was a long time coming for the OHSBVA and its coaches association, which started running a state tournament in 1988.

“I’m so excited,” Mason said. “(The OHSBVA) has been a wonderful organization to work with. I’ve worked with the sport of volleyball since I started in 2014. I’ve always been involved in the conversations with the coaches association, so it’s very exciting that we finally got it in front of the (OHSAA) board of directors and got it through.”

The OHSBVA has been “patient,” according to Mason, especially since boys volleyball’s desire for OHSAA sanctioning was far from secret.

“I played at (Worthington) Kilbourne back in the late 90s and it was something that we talked about then,” said Olentangy Berlin coach James Cornett, a 1999 Kilbourne graduate who was a first-team all-state player for the Wolves as a senior. “We thought it might happen back then. ... I think a lot of people don’t realize how long it’s taken for guys volleyball to get to this point.”

Cincinnati Moeller won in Division I for its 10th championship and Hamilton Badin captured its first title in Division II at the last OHSBVA state tournament, which was held June 4 and 5 at Pickerington Central.

The event saw a first as the coaches association inducted Scott Ebright as the first member of its Hall of Fame. Ebright, who died of cancer in 2018, coached at Thomas Worthington for 14 seasons and was instrumental in the process of obtaining OHSAA sanctioning.

“We want to honor our past while we move forward,” Mihelic said.

Mihelic said the efforts of former OHSBVA executive directors Craig Erford and Gary Hayek deserve much of the credit for helping the sport get organized.

“(Erford and Hayek) worked together really well to really bring us forward, organize us and get together all the information for financials and officials,” Mihelic said. “(They did) everything we needed to look organized for the OHSAA and be organized to make that transition a lot smoother for us.”

With the sport transitioning to the OHSAA, the OHSBVA will no longer exist, but the coaches association will remain to organize state polls and postseason honors.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Olentangy Liberty coach David Hale said. “On one hand, the OHSBVA has done a great job running the tournament. Everything’s been run to the level you would expect from any kind of tournament held by anybody. I think that’s due to the leadership that we have at the top of the association.”

While the postseason tournament had only one division for its first 19 years, the recent growth seems like a natural extension of the OHSAA’s involvement.

“(Boys volleyball) brings a lot of athletes that haven’t played another sport,” Mason said. “If you think of yourself as a student, you don’t know to go explore a sport unless it’s (offered) at your high school.”

Changes afoot for Ohio high school boys volleyball?

Sanctioning means the postseason, which is now organized into regions, could change to a format that more resembles other OHSAA tournaments.

“In the future, we definitely might see district-level tournaments,” Mason said. “For this first year, we’re going to run everything out of (the OHSAA) office. So, everything will essentially be called a regional (tournament), but it’s more like regional-qualifying tournaments. It will be more like a district week and a regional week. We just don’t call them district weeks because the district athletic boards aren’t running them.”

It also means no more doubleheaders in the postseason, and the state final likely will be moved up to Memorial Day weekend because of the logjam of other sports that finish in the first week of June such as softball, lacrosse and track and field.

“I don’t know if there’s a whole lot that needs to be tweaked,” Hale said. “I think the format is really good because we’ve tried to make it so that it’s the top-notch tournament that’s been run. That’s the reason that we are able to (move to the) OHSAA next year.”

The state tournament will likely return to a college venue after being played at Pickerington Central the last two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now, the attendance numbers wouldn’t need a venue as big as Wright State,” Mason said. “But I think we would definitely love to be at a university or a collegiate venue of some sort. They’ve worked with Capital in the past and we’ve had a few smaller (colleges) reach out to us as well.”

Playing at a college venue would be exciting for the athletes.

“My first thought was that we’d get to play in a big college arena,” said DeSales’ Cameron Hoying, a rising senior . “A couple of years ago, our girls volleyball team (won a state title at Wright State) in Division I. Just playing in that big of an arena ... the atmosphere is just really different.”

One of the biggest changes comes on the sidelines, where athletes will no longer be able to stand to cheer on their teammates. It’s against the rules of the National Federation of State High School Associations, which sets the rules for all OHSAA-sanctioned sports.

“That’s part of the culture in our program,” Dublin Jerome rising senior Kai Van Bourgondien said. “All of our guys stand. We like to cheer for our teammates. ... All in all, (standing) brings a better environment.”

Mason said the OHSAA likely wouldn’t make a change unless the NFHS acts first.

Mihelic said the blue and red ball is here to stay, though.

“It plays differently than what the girls use,” he said. “We do know that we’ll be keeping the ball and that’s a pretty cool thing for us. Most of (the changes) will be administrative, but it’s going to look like a very similar game for the casual fan.”

