Columbus, OH

Columbus woman shares 'traumatizing' experience going out of state for abortion

By Danae King, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
When Meg Piasecki found out that Women Have Options Ohio was going to help pay for her to get an abortion in Colorado, she started crying and shaking.

“To me, that meant God always provides for me,” said Piasecki, now 36.

Going out of state:Where can Ohioans get abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling?

Piasecki, of the Northwest Side, got an abortion in Colorado when she was almost 25 weeks pregnant in 2018. It happened after finding out at her 20-week ultrasound that the baby she and her partner, Ricardo Jimenez, very much wanted may have had heart problems.

By the time they got answers, which included that there were chromosomal abnormalities, it was too late to do the procedure in Ohio. At the time, abortions could be performed in Ohio up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

The day that Roe v. Wade fell:Panic, praise at Ohio's abortion clinics

“It was an eye-opening experience for me with the abortion laws. I had no idea it was that strong,” Piasecki said.

She said she wishes she could have had the procedure done locally.

"It would've been so much better to just start grieving in your own bed," Piasecki said. "I couldn't recover and rest and also grieve."

Some say more women will seek out-of-state abortion care

Today, the laws are even stricter.

On June 24 — hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion a constitutional right — a federal court judge lifted an injunction on an Ohio law making abortion illegal in Ohio once fetal cardiac activity is detected, at about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Though they say there is more work:Anti-abortion Ohioans 'joyous' over Supreme Court decision

Since the injunction was lifted, more and more women in the early stages of pregnancy are having to make quick decisions on whether or not to get an abortion. And that means, in many cases, figuring out how and where they can go to do so, said ​​​Jordyn Close, board chair of Women Have Options Ohio, a nonprofit abortion fund that offers financial assistance and other support for patients seeking abortion services.

Since June 24, the group has been helping abortion clinics reschedule patients with appointments in Ohio to clinics in other states such as Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York.

Situations like Piasecki's — where people may seek abortions later into their pregnancies and have to go out of state — are going to become more common because of Ohio's added barriers to abortion care, Close said.

6-week ban uproots Ohio abortion access:Canceled appointments, out-of-state referrals

"No one should have to leave their home state or even their home county or town to access the care that they need," she said. "It is stressful. We make sure that we're just supporting people through that process."

Close said all the clinics in the state are prepared to help women find a place where they can get care, even if out of state.

The group is able to help women with the financial cost of abortion through private donations. It has gotten about $400,000 since the Supreme Court's decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked in May, Close said.

Supreme Court decision:Ohio officials react as Roe v. Wade overturned

As of about two weeks ago, it had spent $300,000 in direct-patient funding and grants to abortion clinics, she said, and it hasn't had to turn away anyone who asked for help.

The farther along a pregnancy is, the more an abortion may cost, according to Planned Parenthood, and that's not factoring in cost for travel and lodging in another state if it's too late for a woman to get care in Ohio.

'The whole process was traumatizing'

Without the help Piasecki got from Women Have Options — more than $7,000 toward the $10,000 procedure — she wouldn't have had the financial means to later consider having her son Asher, who is now 2, she said.

Two other organizations contributed smaller amounts for Piasecki and Jimenez to travel for the procedure.

All told, the total cost was likely around $14,000 for travel, food, lodging and the procedure, Piasecki estimated, not to mention the costs of her pregnancy care before she found out about the fetus' chromosomal abnormalities.

“The whole process was traumatizing,” Piasecki said. “This was a wanted pregnancy.”

After finding out that her fetus may have cardiac abnormalities, it took weeks for the couple to get all the answers they felt they needed to decide whether or not to proceed with the pregnancy.

Piasecki underwent several tests over three to four weeks and eventually found out the fetus was missing 116 genes and half of chromosome 10. The DNA test showed that, due to the chromosomal deletion and missing genes, Piasecki's baby likely would be born with heart and brain issues, among other challenges, and would need at least two surgeries after birth. They could find no other living people with the same deletions, despite research, she said.

"The people who have that same deletion aborted," she said.

For Piasecki and Jimenez, getting an abortion was a heartbreaking decision they never thought they’d have to make.

"It's so huge to lose a child," she said. "Sometimes you never know why things happen. So I don't know why it happened. And I'll only know when I see God one day in heaven and I'll ask him."

'It doesn't seem fair'

In 2019, about 9% of abortions were performed on women living outside the state where the procedure was done, according to CDC data reported by the Pew Research Center. Before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, that figure stood at 41%.

In Piasecki's case, she flew into Colorado on a Monday and went to the abortion clinic on a Tuesday. Jimenez and Piasecki got to see their daughter, whom they named Praisley, before leaving the clinic.

Her partner was the only one with her, as her mother couldn't afford to go, and Piasecki had to board a plane hours after going through labor, she said.

Today, Piasecki, who is 18 weeks pregnant with another child, fears for other women who are seeking care like she once got.

"There's a lot of details when you travel. It's stressful. You terminate a child and you just delivered it," she said. "Then all of a sudden you just take a flight. It doesn't seem fair."

Comments / 92

Sherri Bailey
3d ago

They told me one of my son's would have downs syndrome and offered me am abortion at 16 weeks. I was very upset they would suggest they kill my baby. My baby Kyle did not have down syndrome and is now 24 years old and has 2 children of his own. I also had another baby that was killed at 6 days old by my first husband who came home drunk on his birthday and got her out of her bassinet and passed out on the couch on top of her. I still remember being in the hospital holding her until they forced her out of my arms. Her name was April.

Reply(5)
31
zookeeper
3d ago

In addition - she then goes on to say that she realizes that God always provided for her. God gave her that child for a reason. I bet she never thought of that.

Reply
51
Renee L.
3d ago

Babies these days are surviving 25 weeks and on. I am so sad that they can't just love their baby even with some kind of disability. If it was not meant to be born she would have naturally aborted through miscarriage 😭Jesus forgive us and help our blindness, our ignorance and open our eyes and hearts to your truth.

Reply(8)
26
 

Related
wksu.org

Abortion providers share stories of Ohioans seeking services

Ohio's new six-week abortion ban is in place but Ohioans who want abortions still have options to get connected to those services. Dr. Adarsh Krishen, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, said staff at those facilities had to call patients scheduled for abortions — in the days following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — to cancel those procedures.
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.Fortney called the incident "outrageous" and a serious health risk."This type of biohazard attack doesn't just stop with the people it's directed towards," Fortney said. "This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation."He said he isn't aware of any House members receiving such mail.The U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn't comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags being lowered again in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff for all public buildings and grounds in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated. Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he […]
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Rodriguez unopposed in Aug. 2 special election

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
CELINA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Remains found in 2003 identified as Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday that the man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Around 1,000 Ohio physicians sign letter expressing disagreement with Roe v. Wade overturn

Around 1,000 Ohio Physicians have drafted an open letter of dissent titled “A Message to our Patients on the Loss of Reproductive Rights.”. The letter was posted by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, which is described on their social media as “a grassroots organization of Ohio physicians interested in supporting and advocating for the reproductive rights of all our patients.”
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she’ll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Woman chains self to Ohio statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly chaining herself to a staircase railing during a protest at the Ohio Statehouse. Erin Woods, 33, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on the statehouse grounds during a protest at approximately 1:33 p.m. A section of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba

A Missouri resident who recently swam at Lake of Three Fires in southwest Iowa is infected by a brain-eating amoeba that is highly lethal, according to public health officials. The lake near Bedford — about 10 miles north of the Missouri border — is closed for swimming pending tests of the water for Naegleria fowleri, […] The post Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Local food truck spotlighted by Ohio Secretary of State

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, shined a spotlight on a local Chillicothe business this month. Guac N’ Roll is a local food truck, owned and operated by armed forces veteran, Brent Butler. Butler told the Secretary of State that he was “inspired to start...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
