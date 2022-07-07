ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sofar Sounds offers music lovers around the world a chance to hear new performers in unusual venues. Here's what's next for Milwaukee Sofar.

By Jennifer Sawhney, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVxeo_0gXS5upS00

More than 40 people bought tickets for a Walker's Point show on a June evening to see musicians that likely none of them had heard of before.

That night, an art gallery was the music venue. Ticket holders bought drinks at the gallery's bar and perused art in between sets. It was likely that few had set foot inside this local business before the show.

The event was a Sofar Sounds concert, part of an ongoing surprise concert series staged around the world that is expanding to two shows per month in Milwaukee. Sofar shows are generally staged at nontraditional venues — like the June show at Between Two Galleries inside Var Gallery in Walker’s Point.

About 36 hours before the show, patrons learned the venue’s address through email — in a sort of musical speakeasy fashion. The lineup was revealed when the performers took the stage.

“You're creating a space where people like, you know, people want to listen to music, and care about music because they're buying tickets to a show without knowing who's even playing,” said Sam Brunelli, Sofar's Milwaukee’s city lead.

For less than $20 a ticket, the audience listened and sang along to original music by three singer-songwriters and their bands.

The show was originally planned for the roof, but an incoming rainstorm led to a change of plans. Instead, patrons on black chairs inside the gallery were surrounded by art as they sat no more than 20 feet from the performers.

Some guests had large blankets stored under their chairs, as the seating arrangement depends on the show’s location. Chairs may or may not be available.

“They're always at nontraditional venues. They're not at a music venue,” Brunelli said.

Katelyn Rowley convinced three of her friends to join her for the show that evening.

“This is my third Sofar show. I think it's fun that you don't know what you're in for," she said.

A revival of ‘listening room music’

Instead of playing at, say, a loud bar where most patrons are half-listening to the music, bands can perform in a space that is focused exclusively on the music.

“The whole idea of Sofar is based around, like, bringing back listening room music,” Brunelli said.

Three performers each typically play 20-minute sets with a brief intermission between each. Performances can range from an acoustic set to a metal punk band to a hip-hop group in one night, Brunelli said.

At the June show, the audience sat completely still as Paige Hargrove performed with her band. They followed her voice's ceremonious rise and fall as she belted out melodies from her latest EP, "The Name of the Game is Luck."

Sofar events can be a launching pad for both touring performers and local musicians working to build an audience. Grammy Award winners Andra Day, Billie Eilish and Leon Bridges performed in Sofar shows before they became internationally recognized artists.

The London-based company offers shows in 325 cities around the world, according to its website. Sofar’s collaborative and community-centered approach can help touring artists grow a fanbase in cities they’re not familiar with.

'This is my first U.S. show. Ever.'

“I’m not going to lie. I’m a bit nervous," Seb Szabo said as he began his set. "This is my first U.S. show. Ever."

This singer-songwriter from Australia applied to perform when he found out he would be visiting the U.S. and was accepted.

This performance gave Szabo a chance to not only share his music — but to make money as well. Performers are paid for the gigs and can sell their merchandise, too.

Ben Mulwana, who lives in Kenosha, has performed with Sofar in Chicago and New York and "always wanted to get into Milwaukee." This year, he will also perform at Summerfest.

These shows don’t compete for attention from local venues who sell tickets ahead of time because of the secrecy that surrounds the show, Brunelli said.

'No limit to where the show could be'

“Shows could be at a coffee shop that's closed for the day, or a plant shop or an abandoned warehouse or somebody's backyard — like there's no limit to where the show could be,” Brunelli said.

Stump, a plant shop in Walker’s Point held a Sofar show in March. About 45 people attended this event that was held after the shop’s normal operating hours, said Sam Bradford, shop manager.

While this show concept helps introduce people to hidden gems in their community — whether it’s a plant shop or an art gallery, the musical experience is the main focus.

The type of intimacy artists like Hargrove experience at these shows is "very rare," she said.

"I feel like at a show, at least for me as a musician, like, it's not common that you can go up on stage and know that people want to listen to your songs and are engaged," she said.

The next shows are scheduled for July 16, July 24 and Sept. 20 and other dates might be added.

People interested in attending an upcoming Sofar Sounds show can visit https://www.sofarsounds.com/cities/milwaukee

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Santana, Shawn Mendes Milwaukee concerts postponed

MILWAUKEE - Musicians Carlos Santana and Shawn Mendes independently on Friday, July 8 announced postponements to their respective concert tours – both impacting performances in Milwaukee in the coming days – due to health concerns. Santana postponed the next six stops on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

38 Special and Night Ranger In Concert!

38 Special and Night Ranger at Gathering on there Green. Rotary Park, in Mequon!. Join Gathering on the Green for arena electrifiers 38 Special and Night Ranger join forces for a night of southern rock, metal-infused jams, and lung-busting power ballads on July 9th at 8:00 pm in Rotary Park, Mequon, WI.
MEQUON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenosha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
TMJ4 News

Here's where you can get custom beer can labels in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Craft Beverage Warehouse (CBW) in Milwaukee opened its doors in September of 2020, providing a unique service to brewers in the Milwaukee area. CBW specializes in printing custom and unique can labels for smaller craft breweries and home brewers. They allow brewers to design and upload their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andra Day
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Leon Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Venue#Art Gallery#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Var Gallery
CBS 58

Triple shooting at El Rey on Cesar Chavez; 2 people confirmed dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, Milwaukee police and emergency services were called to El Rey grocery store at 916 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr. During an altercation, a suspect fired shots at the victim, a 59-year-old man, striking him with gunfire. He died of his injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Gary’s Place to open in former Binkery / Vino / Dublins

West Bend, WI – Stopped to visit about a week ago and owner Gary Bacon was deep in organization/ reorganization mode. After Vino closed and owner Jeremy Hahn sold his share of the business to partner Gary Bacon now comes a few more details on what’s ahead for the building at 110 Wisconsin Street.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Cars Time Forgot Car Show returns to Delavan this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thousands of car lovers will go back in time this weekend for the annual car show in Delavan. The Cars Time Forgot Car Show is set to take place Sunday, July 10 at The Lake Lawn Resort. Lynn Richardson, the assistant general manager at the resort...
DELAVAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
On Milwaukee

Newsweek reports Milwaukee restaurant owner allegedly threatened employees

A message allegedly written by Shaker's Cigar Bar owner Bob Weiss appeared on social media a few weeks ago and eventually amassed thousands of reads. The message does not say specifically what happened to lead to the threatening message that was supposedly sent to employees in April of 2022. However part of it reads, "You should not be surprised if my Serbian or Cuban collection agents do not find you anytime/anywhere in the next year and dangle you from a tall building."
milwaukeemag.com

5 Places to Get Crispy, Delicious Fried Chicken

THIS IS OFFICIAL PERMISSION to eat fried chicken all day long. Not that you need it. Need a little help deciding where to get your fix? Indulge your fried tooth in this quintet of ways:. 1. Coaches. 1125 N. NINTH ST. | 414-708-5541. This counter-service food court spot inside Eleven25...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeetimesnews.com

A fond farewell and deepest thank you

On Friday, June 17, 2022, I received an email from Rev. Judith T. Lester regretting to inform myself and the staff of the Milwaukee Times Weekly Newspaper that she had been dealing with a health issue since May and would no longer be able to continue her weekly column. Rev....
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy