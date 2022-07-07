Sofar Sounds offers music lovers around the world a chance to hear new performers in unusual venues. Here's what's next for Milwaukee Sofar.

More than 40 people bought tickets for a Walker's Point show on a June evening to see musicians that likely none of them had heard of before.

That night, an art gallery was the music venue. Ticket holders bought drinks at the gallery's bar and perused art in between sets. It was likely that few had set foot inside this local business before the show.

The event was a Sofar Sounds concert, part of an ongoing surprise concert series staged around the world that is expanding to two shows per month in Milwaukee. Sofar shows are generally staged at nontraditional venues — like the June show at Between Two Galleries inside Var Gallery in Walker’s Point.

About 36 hours before the show, patrons learned the venue’s address through email — in a sort of musical speakeasy fashion. The lineup was revealed when the performers took the stage.

“You're creating a space where people like, you know, people want to listen to music, and care about music because they're buying tickets to a show without knowing who's even playing,” said Sam Brunelli, Sofar's Milwaukee’s city lead.

For less than $20 a ticket, the audience listened and sang along to original music by three singer-songwriters and their bands.

The show was originally planned for the roof, but an incoming rainstorm led to a change of plans. Instead, patrons on black chairs inside the gallery were surrounded by art as they sat no more than 20 feet from the performers.

Some guests had large blankets stored under their chairs, as the seating arrangement depends on the show’s location. Chairs may or may not be available.

“They're always at nontraditional venues. They're not at a music venue,” Brunelli said.

Katelyn Rowley convinced three of her friends to join her for the show that evening.

“This is my third Sofar show. I think it's fun that you don't know what you're in for," she said.

A revival of ‘listening room music’

Instead of playing at, say, a loud bar where most patrons are half-listening to the music, bands can perform in a space that is focused exclusively on the music.

“The whole idea of Sofar is based around, like, bringing back listening room music,” Brunelli said.

Three performers each typically play 20-minute sets with a brief intermission between each. Performances can range from an acoustic set to a metal punk band to a hip-hop group in one night, Brunelli said.

At the June show, the audience sat completely still as Paige Hargrove performed with her band. They followed her voice's ceremonious rise and fall as she belted out melodies from her latest EP, "The Name of the Game is Luck."

Sofar events can be a launching pad for both touring performers and local musicians working to build an audience. Grammy Award winners Andra Day, Billie Eilish and Leon Bridges performed in Sofar shows before they became internationally recognized artists.

The London-based company offers shows in 325 cities around the world, according to its website. Sofar’s collaborative and community-centered approach can help touring artists grow a fanbase in cities they’re not familiar with.

'This is my first U.S. show. Ever.'

“I’m not going to lie. I’m a bit nervous," Seb Szabo said as he began his set. "This is my first U.S. show. Ever."

This singer-songwriter from Australia applied to perform when he found out he would be visiting the U.S. and was accepted.

This performance gave Szabo a chance to not only share his music — but to make money as well. Performers are paid for the gigs and can sell their merchandise, too.

Ben Mulwana, who lives in Kenosha, has performed with Sofar in Chicago and New York and "always wanted to get into Milwaukee." This year, he will also perform at Summerfest.

These shows don’t compete for attention from local venues who sell tickets ahead of time because of the secrecy that surrounds the show, Brunelli said.

'No limit to where the show could be'

“Shows could be at a coffee shop that's closed for the day, or a plant shop or an abandoned warehouse or somebody's backyard — like there's no limit to where the show could be,” Brunelli said.

Stump, a plant shop in Walker’s Point held a Sofar show in March. About 45 people attended this event that was held after the shop’s normal operating hours, said Sam Bradford, shop manager.

While this show concept helps introduce people to hidden gems in their community — whether it’s a plant shop or an art gallery, the musical experience is the main focus.

The type of intimacy artists like Hargrove experience at these shows is "very rare," she said.

"I feel like at a show, at least for me as a musician, like, it's not common that you can go up on stage and know that people want to listen to your songs and are engaged," she said.

The next shows are scheduled for July 16, July 24 and Sept. 20 and other dates might be added.

People interested in attending an upcoming Sofar Sounds show can visit https://www.sofarsounds.com/cities/milwaukee