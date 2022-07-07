ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Looking for a Job? Keep This Important Kevin O'Leary Tip in Mind

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wex4C_0gXS5ntb00

Image source: Getty Images

As someone who's invested in his fair share of companies, Shark Tank 's Kevin O'Leary has seen the way different businesses operate. And he's no stranger to the fact that some working environments can be stressful.

Of course, it can be hard to know how demanding a given job is until you actually wind up in the throes of it. But if you're looking for a job , it's a good idea to keep this specific Kevin O'Leary tip in mind.

Find your balance

These days, a lot of people are looking for jobs -- namely, because the labor market is strong and there are many opportunities out there. And also, switching to a new job often means boosting your paycheck in the process.

That's an important thing today, because inflation is wreaking havoc on a lot of people's finances. If you're tired of constantly having to dip into your savings or rack up a credit card balance to cover your expenses, then you may want to pursue a higher paycheck, too.

But no matter what industry you work in or what sort of role you're looking for, there's one important thing to do, says O'Leary -- have balance. That means try your best at work and put in the extra time when it's needed. But also, don't be just about the job.

In today's digital age, companies tend to demand more from their employees because technology makes it easy to always be available. But that could lead to serious work-life balance issues. And so O'Leary insists that finding balance and being a balanced person could lead you to be more successful.

Also, finding that balance could help you avoid burnout -- something many workers fall victim to. It can be especially easy to succumb to burnout if you're new to the labor force and are trying to start off your career on a positive note.

It's not a bad thing to stay at work late on occasion to tackle a big project or put out a specific fire. But don't make a point of being perpetually chained to your desk. If you go that route, you might burn out completely. And that could not only negatively impact your health, but also, your job-related performance.

It pays to take this advice to heart

It's natural to want to throw yourself into your work, especially if it's something you're passionate about. But remember that it's important to take time to connect with friends and family, pursue hobbies, and enjoy some good old-fashioned downtime.

If you're in the market for a new job, make sure to focus on roles that will allow you to attain the sort of balance O'Leary recommends. That could, in some cases, mean passing up a higher paycheck for a lower one that comes with fewer hours on the clock.

Finally, take your personal circumstances into account when seeking out a job. If you're having a baby, for example, now may not be the time to take on a management position that comes with long hours and little flexibility. At the end of the day, the choices you make will impact your success at work as well as your happiness, so it's important to make the right call.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Your First Move Should Be Job Crafting, Not Job Hopping

When work is unfulfilling, our first instinct is to search for another job. Switching jobs can be risky; in many cases, the new job might not be fulfilling either. Employees can keep their job and find fulfillment by focusing on job crafting. When you consider who is in charge of...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin O'leary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Labor Market#Debit Card#Shark Tank
AOL Corp

I tried the Keto diet and lost more weight than I expected to

I'm not usually a fan of prescribed "diets." I live by more of the anti-diet mantra. Call me jaded, but the word "diet" has a bit of a negative connotation these days, with "fad" and "restrictive" usually preceding it. So, when I had the chance to give Dr. Axe's new Keto360 program a two-week test run, I did some serious digging on the ketogenic diet and whether it's healthy.
WEIGHT LOSS
AOL Corp

4 Jobs To Reconsider Amid Looming Recession and What Makes Them So Risky

Recessions are never good for the job market because companies tend to cut back on hiring — and in some cases, even slash payrolls. But things might be a little different with this year’s looming recession, which one Federal Reserve tracker says is already underway. Find: 9 Bills...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
200K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy