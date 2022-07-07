ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Why Using a Credit Card to Buy Crypto Is Often a Bad Idea

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q61o2_0gXS5kFQ00

Image source: Getty Images

I can understand the appeal of buying crypto on a credit card. If both your bank and crypto exchange will allow it (not all of them do), it can be a quick and easy way to pay. Sometimes you just don't want to mess around and wait for a bank transfer or other payment method to process.

It's tempting to whip out your credit card because Bitcoin's just dipped to its lowest point in 18 months (again) and you want to buy the dip. But, as recent months have shown us, rushing into investment decisions rarely works out well. Even if you do manage to catch the market bottom and prices don't fall even further tomorrow, the costs of using your card for the purchase will often wipe out any savings.

There are a number of extra costs and disadvantages of using a credit card to buy crypto. Here are three of them.

1. The fees can really add up, especially if your bank treats it as a cash advance

If you use a credit card to buy crypto , you could be hit by a double fee whammy: Both the exchange and your bank may charge you. Crypto exchange fees can be as high as 5% on credit card payments. Most exchanges allow you to deposit money via a bank transfer for free, making it a much more cost-effective option.

Plus, many banks treat crypto exchange deposits as cash advances , which are a very costly way to withdraw money -- there's often a fee of 3% to 5%. In a worst-case scenario, you could lose 10% of your money to fees before you've even bought any crypto.

That's before you factor in the interest fees . Unlike normal credit card transactions, which don't start accruing interest until your statement's payment due date, some cash advances start accruing interest straight away. As if that's not bad enough, the interest rate may be higher on a cash advance than your normal rate.

2. It may not count towards your credit card rewards

If you planned to use your credit card to buy crypto so that you could qualify for an introductory bonus offer or get spending rewards, think again. Check the terms and conditions to find out what type of payments count towards that introductory bonus offer. In many instances, credit card rewards are aimed at actual spending, rather than things that could be construed as cash withdrawals.

One of the major drivers behind last year's crypto frenzy was the fear of missing out. As headlines of dramatic price increases and crypto millionaires filtered into mainstream consciousness, people felt like this could be their chance to get in on the next big thing. But some people didn't have cash to spare, and may have either borrowed or taken money away from other financial goals to use for crypto investments .

The trouble is that crypto is an extremely risky asset -- many people who bought it last year are now underwater. Being underwater is when your investment devalues so much it's now worth less than you originally paid for it. The hope is that Bitcoin's price will eventually recover. But if you've borrowed to make the initial investment, it may be difficult to wait out that drop in prices.

Imagine if you'd bought $500 of Bitcoin last year when it was worth $60,000, and used a credit card. If you weren't able to pay off the balance immediately, it would start accruing interest -- potentially at around 20% APR or more. Given that the value of Bitcoin then began to fall, you could have quickly found yourself in a position where you were paying high rates of interest on an asset that was no longer worth what you paid for it. If you tried to sell that Bitcoin today to pay down the debt, you'd only cover part of the original $500 -- it would now be worth around $170.

Bottom line

The golden rule of crypto investing is to only spend money you can afford to lose. That means shoring up your financial bases, such as paying down debt and building up an emergency fund before you spend a cent on crypto. Using a credit card flies in the face of that logic. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile investments; market leader Bitcoin has lost around 70% since November. If you borrow money to spend on risky assets, you could find yourself paying interest on an asset that has devalued with no guarantee it will ever recover.

A better plan? Assuming you've researched the long-term potential of crypto and understand the risks involved, make a crypto investment plan. Look at your budget and see how much money you can realistically spare each month. Look for crypto exchanges that offer free deposits via bank transfer. You might then consider buying Bitcoin automatically on a set date, or putting some cash aside each month and keeping it until you're ready to invest. The idea is that you position yourself to benefit if prices go up, but won't face financial disaster if prices fall.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Emma Newbery has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Credit Card#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
200K+
Followers
98K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy