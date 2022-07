Elon Musk announced Friday, July 8, that he is no longer pursuing a deal to buy Twitter. The news broke via Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Friday afternoon. Musk started talking about his intentions to purchase Twitter earlier this year, eventually striking a deal with Twitter in April to purchase the social media website for around $44 billion. Since then, however, Musk has fallen strangely quiet about the subject. While his Twitter profile used to be filled with grand ideas for major Twitter changes and shake-ups, he’s barely mentioned the deal over the past month.

