A former coroner’s office investigator has accepted a reduction of less than half of a jury’s award of $8.4 million in her whistleblower suit against Los Angeles County — in which she said she was forced into early retirement in 2017 in retaliation for raising suspicions about the death of an 8-year-old disabled boy — rather than face a new trial on damages.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO