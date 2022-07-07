Cranston Democrat Ferri responds to Cranston Republicans article: Dems are “more financially responsible”

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.

WARWICK, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO