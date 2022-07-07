ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Cranston Democrat Ferri responds to Cranston Republicans article: Dems are “more financially responsible”

By RINewsToday
rinewstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note – Robert Ferri, Cranston City Councilman, submitted this article in response to the article that ran yesterday in RINewsToday.com – “Cranston Republicans to “bring people together & respect differing views” announce Council leadership, endorsements” (https://rinewstoday.com/cranston-republicans-take-steps-to-bring-people-together-respect-differing-views-move-cranston-forward/) ___. I would like the...

ABC6.com

Mayor Hopkins asks city council to review school contracts featuring raises

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins called on the city council on Thursday to rethink two school employee contracts. The City Council Finance Committee is scheduled to review the status of two contracts on Monday. The contracts scheduled for hearing are for the Collective Bargaining Agreement with...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

City Council passes vote to fix Providence’s pension system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The City Council passed a vote on Thursday that will issue up to $515 million bonds for Providence’s unfunded pension system. The 11 to 1 vote authorized the city to fix the city’s troubled pension system (Employee Retirement System). Gov. Dan McKee was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cranston, RI
Elections
Cranston, RI
Government
City
Cranston, RI
WPRI 12 News

Ruggerio officially launches reelection campaign

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Senate President Dominick Ruggerio officially launched his reelection campaign Wednesday night. The Democrat held an open house and kickoff event at his campaign headquarters on Douglas Avenue in North Providence. Ruggerio has represented Senate District 4 in North Providence and Providence since...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Newsmakers 7/8/2022: Allan Fung

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: Republican congressional candidate Allan Fung. Recent polling shows Fung is a formidable candidate in the race to replace Congressman Jim Langevin. Fung discusses his stance on abortion, gun laws, inflation, energy costs and more.
Turnto10.com

McKee announces new executive director for council on the arts

(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee announced on Thursday the new head of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. Lynne McCormack of Cranston has been named the executive director of RISCA. McCormack is a veteran of the arts, culture, and community development, according to a release from the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Marijuana dispensary owned by former Fall River Mayor opens

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of a new marijuana dispensary in Fall River was held Thursday morning. The new Cosmopolitan Dispensary on Hartwell Street is owned by former mayor Will Flanagan. Flanagan was joined by current mayor Paul Coogan as well...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Is Rhode Island Ready to Light Up?

On Easter Sunday, Kevin Rouleau tends the inventory of Hangar 420 — young clones rooting in one room, mature specimens headed toward harvest in another, buds drying in plastic bins in a third. A bespoke arrangement of pipes and tanks automatically slow-drips the perfect combination of nutrients and water to the crops growing under banks of LEDs emitting the perfect spectrum of light. The 18,000-square-foot Warwick facility is as spare, clean and sterile as a pharmaceutical plant — which, in a way, it is. Marijuana has been used as medicine for millennia.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

New Worker Housing: North Main Street – Architecture Critic Morgan

The housing crisis in Providence is not new, but it has reached a crisis point. But what better time to ask how the City of Providence will address the issue than an election year. It is time to be worthy of the Creative Capital moniker by underwriting affordable shelter for our citizens, gathering market forces, government muscle, and responsible design into smart, innovative, yet practical solutions. Let’s start with a commitment to new housing on North Main Street.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory in place for lake in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management advised people to stay away from a lake in Providence. RIDOH and the DEM announced Friday that Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park has blue-green algae blooms. “Blue-green algae can produce...
PROVIDENCE, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

WANTED: State Police Seek ID of “man in green jacket” who perpetrated the Friday Night of Rage violence

As suggested weeks ago by Mike Stenhouse on his In The Dugout video podcast, it now appears that the RI State Police have finally shifted their attention away from the peace-keeping efforts of Providence police officer, Juann Lugo, and are now searching for the mysterious “man in the green jacket” who started the violence at the late June pro-abortion rally at the RI Statehouse.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Boston mayor, US Attorney, others give briefing on white supremacist activity

BOSTON — City and federal leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss recent white supremacist activity in the Boston region. Boston mayor Michelle Wu attended the briefing at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury along with U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, who leads the Boston Police Department in lieu of a permanent commissioner.
BOSTON, MA

