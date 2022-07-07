Cranston Democrat Ferri responds to Cranston Republicans article: Dems are “more financially responsible”
Editor’s Note – Robert Ferri, Cranston City Councilman, submitted this article in response to the article that ran yesterday in RINewsToday.com – “Cranston Republicans to “bring people together & respect differing views” announce Council leadership, endorsements” (https://rinewstoday.com/cranston-republicans-take-steps-to-bring-people-together-respect-differing-views-move-cranston-forward/) ___. I would like the...rinewstoday.com
Comments / 9