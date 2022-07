This past Tuesday night, a Standing Room Only crowd enjoyed a night of dining and Stand-Up Comedy at Ohana Backyard BBQ in Coventry. An impressive line up of talent took the stage including the host, Pat McLoud. The show also featured Aaron Leidecker, Tyler Hittner, Anthony “The Stuttering Comic” Brooks and crowd favorite, Doug Ouimette. The headliner for the evening was none other than John “The Italian Don Rickles” Perrotta. The group delivered a well-paced diverse show. The mix of young and veteran comedians kept the laughs coming from start to finish. I was impressed with the turn out, considering it was a Tuesday night in the middle of summer.

COVENTRY, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO