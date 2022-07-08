Center City Philadelphia rape suspect arrested in South Jersey, police say

A man accused of raping a woman inside a Center City Philadelphia office building was taken into custody in South Jersey, according to police.

Police in Washington Township, New Jersey said Willie L. Harris was arrested Thursday night.

"Thank you to our alert community for seeing this social media post and alerting our agency of the subject's location outside Jefferson Hospital," police said.

The assault happened on July 5 at 2:14 p.m. at a law office on the 200 block of North 13th Street.

Video reportedly shows Harris casually walking in and out of the office building before the attack.

Once inside the building, police said the suspect went to the 8th floor, entered the unlocked law firm and sexually assaulted the victim.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police said the 22-year-old victim was alone in the office when the suspect came in.

The man indicated he was looking for someone, but the victim said she didn't know the name, according to Capt. James Kearney of the Special Victims Unit. The man then demanded the victim sit in a chair.

Harris then allegedly began to rummage through the office, and the victim offered to give the man her Airpods and earrings in the hopes he would go away.

He then became angry, and beat and choked the victim when she tried to scream for help, police said.

Kearney said the suspect then raped the victim.

The attack was interrupted when a co-worker, who had stepped out for lunch, arrived back in the office. The suspect then fled.

Philadelphia police say Harris has no known current address but has ties to Camden, New Jersey, and Woodbury, New Jersey, as well as Center City Philadelphia.

He is facing rape and other related charges upon his extradition back to Philadelphia.

