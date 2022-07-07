Man shot to death in middle of parking lot at Douglasville shopping center, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police are investigating a deadly shooting in the middle of a busy shopping center.

The shooting occurred around midnight at Douglas Commons Shopping Center at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident. Police have not released any details on the victim or possible suspects.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video as police blocked off the busy shopping center. The shopping center has several stores, including a Kroger grocery store.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact detectives at 678-293-1747.

