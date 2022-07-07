ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Man, woman arrested after rash of robberies in Gwinnett County, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ob1UX_0gXRnnIH00
Armed Robbery Suspects Gwinnett Steve Alan Coleman, 35, and Larkerria Dominque Stevenson, 25, were arrested by Gwinnett Police in connection with an armed robbery series in Gwinnett and other jurisdictions.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police arrested a man and woman they say are responsible for robberies within and outside the county, officials said.

Steve Alan Coleman, 35, of Atlanta and Larkerria Dominque Stevenson, 25, of Buford, were arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Gwinnett County and other jurisdictions, according to police.

While committing armed robberies, police said Coleman and Stevenson acted like they were customers and approached the register with an item on hand or asked questions about an order.

Coleman then showed a black semiautomatic handgun to the cashier and ordered them to fill a bag with money while racking the slide of the handgun, according to police.

On June 25, Coleman and Stevenson are accused of committing an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Lawrenceville. Police said the suspects also robbed a Metro PCS Store in Lawrenceville on June 27.

Police said they committed an armed robbery at the PetSmart in Duluth two days later and another armed robbery that Tuesday at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Dacula before being arrested by Gwinnett Police robbery detectives.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Stevenson was the registered owner of a 2015 Black Chrysler 300, which matched the description of the black Chrysler 300 driving during multiple armed robbery incidents in Gwinnett County.

Police said the car has had ties to additional robberies in Chamblee, Acworth, and Gwinnett City limits of Lilburn and Tucker.

Shortly after the armed robbery at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Buford, a Gwinnett police K9 officer and uniformed officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 matching the description of the vehicle that had just left the store.

Coleman and Stevenson were arrested on the scene, transported to the Gwinnett County Detention center, and held without bond.

Coleman is charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Stevenson is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

©2022 Cox Media Group

