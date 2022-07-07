ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

High-tech camera system will help local law enforcement

By David Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and a dozen city employees and interested parties traveled to New Orleans on Wednesday to observe a new, high-tech camera system for the city. Project NOLA works with individuals, associations, and municipalities to place cost-subsidized high definition crime cameras, gunshot detectors, and license plate recognition cameras in...

curole
3d ago

Really? They needs Boots on the ground doing investigations and making arrest. They need a DA that will charge everyone and hold Criminals accountable. Time to get Criminals off the street and into the Big House. The Police Department needs a new Leader. Until then Nothing will change.

