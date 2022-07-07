ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed while driving in West Oak Lane, crashes into parked cars

By Katherine Scott
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

A man shot and killed while driving in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia crashed into several parked cars before ending up on a front lawn, police say.

Officers responded to 911 calls about a shooting on the 7400 block of Gilbert Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders found 46-year-old James Freeman of New Castle, Delaware, slumped behind the driver seat of a GMC Denali.

Police said Freeman was in the vehicle by himself. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to authorities, at least five shots were fired further south on the block near Washington Lane.

"When I was parking my truck around the corner, I heard a gunshot and a big bang," said Nate Shaw of West Oak Lane.

Witnesses say the shooter walked up to the driver's side door of the Denali and fired multiple times.

The suspect was last seen going south on Gilbert toward Washington Lane.

After being shot, police say Freeman managed to drive another block before crashing.

"After being shot, the victim drove the vehicle northbound a full block, crashed into three parked unattended vehicles, and came to a rest on a front lawn," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A stray bullet pierced the front door of a nearby home and lodged in the living room, just feet away from where a woman was located in her kitchen.

"I heard it come through the door, glass shattered everywhere," said Claudine Blank.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the area.

Margaret Sigler
3d ago

Wow ! this done got out of Control big time and nothing can be done about ! Praying time is Now. Police city officials are giving up not even trying to fix the VOLENCE, They are letting these shooters get away with serious Murder !, We need More People who will help ! NOTHING IS BEING DONE, SHOOTERS ARE GETTING AWAY SCOTT FREE TO DO THIS AGAIN AND AGAIN. NO WAY TOO LIVE , DONT UNDERSTAND WE ARE DEALING WITH SERVE VOLENCE THST IS SO OUT OF CONTROL NOBODY CARES ABOUT THE COMMUNITIES OR THE PEOPLE S FAMILIES THAT ARE DEALING WITH THERE LOVED ONES THAT WAS SHOT. NO ARRESTS ARE BEING MADE SHOOTER GETS AWAY. ANOTHER PERSON GETS KILLED SHOOTER GETS AWAY. WHY WHY WHY . THEY ARE GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER. SOME NEEDS TOO STEP UP IN OUR GOVERNMENT AND IN OUR CITY COUNCIL, POLICE DEPARTMENT. STEP UP AND STOP THIS . YOU ALL CAN BUT WONT .HORRIBLE WAY TO LIVE OUR LIFE . DO YOUR JOBS!

