Officials with the CDC have identified a new outbreak of infections from Listeria monocytogenes that has sickened people in 10 states, killing one. “Of the 22 people with information, 20 sick people reported living in or traveling to Florida in the month before they got sick, although the significance of this is still under investigation,” according to the outbreak notice posted today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO