Time is running out to more easily help eradicate a huge threat to New Jersey's peach and apple trees as well as many other trees and agricultural crops. Every day, I walk around my yard and patio squishing little black bugs that look like big ticks with white spots on them. They can't fly, but are excellent hoppers. Sometimes it takes two or three times for a successful squish, but it's worth the effort.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO