ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Food prices could jump over 10% as inflation continues

By Christian Garzone
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNoLJ_0gXQtXTc00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a global problem being felt in everyone’s pocketbook here at home: inflation, with some experts saying it doesn’t show any signs of letting up.

George Conboy with Brighton Securities said big food companies, like General Mills, are predicting food prices will be up over 10% for 2022. Conboy explained some outside factors that come into that.

“One of the biggest components of inflation in food prices is energy costs,” he said.

From the fuel for the tractors in the fields — to the fertilizer — to the trucks on the road. “There’s a lot of energy input in food prices. And with energy prices way up, food prices will follow,” said Conboy.

Also, wages have risen as the nation has emerged from the pandemic. “Nearly all employers including farmers are paying more for labor,” he said.

From the dinner table to the dining table, Nick Nucchi of ‘Nucci’s Italian’ in Webster said he’s had to hike up menu prices. “I had to increase them by a good 10%. 10% to 15%,” he said

Customers haven’t complained yet, and Nucci said if inflation fixes itself, he’ll bring prices back to normal. It all depends on where they get their food, beer, and liquor from.

“…If they bring their prices down, yes,” he said.

Conboy said, currently, we have too much money chasing too few goods, nationally. The price of just about everything is up. The pandemic managed to disrupt much of our supply output as people stayed home and manufacturing shut down, according to Conboy.

“It’s a problem that will no doubt work itself out,” Conboy said. “The question is how long will it take? I can assure you, this is a problem that’s not going away in the next handful of months.”

Conboy does predict we will likely be in a recession in the second half of this year, but with a strong labor market, he does not think it will be that serious.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Foodlink Returns to the Rochester Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a three-year hiatus, Foodlink educators announced on Thursday they will be returning to the Rochester Public Market on Saturdays, starting July 9. They will be offering free recipe demonstrations and nutrition lessons. Pre-pandemic, Foodlink would visit the Public Market on Thursdays and Saturdays, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Local farmers are feeling the stresses from lack of rainfall this season

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest update to the New York State drought monitor (per July 8th, 2022) has most of Western New York and the Finger Lakes in the abnormally dry category. While this isn’t that unusual to see from time to time, local farmers are the ones feeling the effects of our changeable weather more often in their day-to-day life.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wegmans will host hiring event for Rochester stores on July 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Looking for a job? Wegmans is hiring. The company is seeking to fill nearly 250 part and full-time positions across 21 stores throughout the Rochester area. Available positions include cooks, food service workers, pharmacy techs, and management opportunities. The Wegmans hiring event will be held next...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Inflation#Big Food#Labor Market#Brighton Securities#General Mills
WHEC TV-10

Construction will start on roundabout at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Construction starts on Friday on the roundabout at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. Expect lane reductions and you'll have to use a temporary road. Detour signs will be posted. You are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before your departure time.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Elba

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket from Crosby’s on South Main Street in Elba? $1 million could be yours. The New York State lottery confirmed one second-prize ticket from the July 8 Mega Millions drawing was purchased at Crosby’s at 64 South Main Street in Elba. The magic numbers were 20-36-61-62-69. […]
ELBA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
nomadlawyer.org

Top 7 Best Places TO Visit In Rochester, New York

Rochester is one the most charming cities in upstate New York. Rochester is an industrial city .Rochester, New York State is a city located on Lake Ontario. Near the Genesee River’s High Falls, you will find old industrial buildings. It offers many interesting sights. High Falls is the city’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Construction begins on new roundabout at Greater Rochester International Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Construction got underway Friday on a new roundabout at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. All traffic entering from Brooks Avenue and Airport Road will see a new temporary traffic pattern. Drivers will encounter lane reductions when entering the airport campus. Detours will be posted for the temporary road constructed around the work zone.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Lifespan to enhance medical transportation for Rochester seniors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local advocacy group for seniors has been awarded $240,000 in federal grant money. Lifespan of Greater Rochester plans to use the money to improve non-emergency transportation services. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transpiration’s Federal Transit Administration. Chief Operating Officer Jody...
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

NYS to investigate crisis pregnancy centers

Rochester, N.Y. — New York state will fund an investigation into whether crisis pregnancy centers are sharing false medical information about abortion to convince women to continue their pregnancies. The investigation was part of a package of bills Governor Hochul signed into law to protect reproductive rights. The study...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy