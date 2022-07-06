ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

Harlan County man is facing numerous charges following an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

By mckenziemarsillett
q95fm.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Harlan County man is in trouble with the law after reporting seeing an animal that you wouldn’t typically expect to see in Eastern Kentucky. Following reports of an alligator in a creek close to the community of Big Laurel in June, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife launched an...

www.q95fm.net

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
FRANKFORT, KY
WJHL

Fugitive alleged rapist ‘Voe’ made scene at county office in April

Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 is currently not using the real name of the man known as “Robert Voe” in a federal lawsuit filed against Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and others pending availability of official records that would make it legally appropriate to name him. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s allegedly been wanted […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Route posted for fallen K9 deputy’s journey home

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the route a K9 deputy shot and killed last week will take on his final journey home. Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Drago was shot and killed last Thursday in a police shootout in Allen. Drago’s journey home is set to begin...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Harlan County, KY
Harlan County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Big Laurel, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County arrested after tossing bag of drugs and fleeing police

After a brief chase, a Pike County man who had driven away from a traffic stop was apprehended and charged with drug trafficking. Just north of the cut-through, a state trooper observed Scott Hurley, 41, of Pikeville, traveling at 70 mph on U.S. 23. Hurley pulled onto Bypass Road after police attempted to stop him, but he continued to drive.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Knott man reaches plea deal in federal meth case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Knott County man is expected to enter a guilty plea in a federal drug and gun case next week. Tommy Short, 62, of Emmalena, is charged with conspiracy to distribute meth, multiple counts of distributing meth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is accused of using the alias “Bob Slade” to sell meth and weapons over Facebook.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hal Rogers Parkway near Manchester back open

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-9-2022 Update: Clay County Dispatch confirms the road is back open. Kentucky State Police confirmed a traffic detour near mile marker 20 on the Hal Rogers Parkway due to downed power lines. According to KSP, the two downed lines are live wires. Crews are actively working...
MANCHESTER, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Eastern Kentucky#Dfw
wymt.com

July 4th shooting leaves one injured in Southwest Virginia

POUND, Va. (WYMT) - A shooting at a home in Pound, Virginia left one man injured Monday evening. Wise County Dispatch received a 911 call just after 7:00 p.m. about a man shot in the Tompkins Road area. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded. According to...
POUND, VA
wswv.net

Lee County Sheriff’s Report – June 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of June. There were a total of 4,519 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 914 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 396 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 219 rescue squad calls dispatched, 4 ambulance calls along with 30 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 235 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 93 subpoenas, 32 show cause summons and 346 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 63 protective orders along with processing 92 people on 173 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 64,000 miles with only 218 of these miles on transports moving 1 mental health patient and 2 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 8 funerals and unlocked 38 vehicles for citizens. Y’all did a lot better job of not locking yourself out of your cars last month than you have in a long time.
LEE COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested Following Discovery Of Drugs

Two people out of Floyd County were arrested on Tuesday morning after they were discovered inside a garage without permission to be there. Pikeville City Police Officials received a report that 30-year-old Evan Potter and 41-year-old Melody Terry, of Beaver, had broken into a garage along Harold’s Branch and were still inside.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Running From Traffic Stop

A Pike County man was arrested on drug trafficking charges. An officer with the State Police clocked 41-year-old Scott Hurley, of Pikeville, as he traveled 70 mph along US 23. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but Hurley didn’t stop, instead turning onto Bypass Road. The officer reported seeing...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
clayconews.com

Methamphetamine Seizure by Drug Interdiction Unit in Southeastern Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's drug interdiction unit Justin Taylor arrested Gino Gerardo Cima II age 36 of Clyde Benge Road, London early Tuesday morning July 5, 2022 at approximately 12:56 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot approximately 10...
LONDON, KY
wtloam.com

Man Killed In Bell County While Demolishing Old Building

The Bell County Coroner confirms a man is dead following an accident while demolishing an old structure. 74-year-old Larry Lewis was killed Tuesday evening during the demolition of an old, burned house. Lewis and another man were reportedly attempting to pull down an I-beam over the garage when the chain holding the beam to the equipment broke. The I-beam then fell onto Lewis, crushing him underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Corbin, Kentucky Woman arrested at Scene of an Alleged Assault

LONDON, KY (July 4, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Stigall along with Deputy Dylan Messer arrested Brandy Keeling age 22 of Corbin on Sunday night July 3, 2022 at approximately 11:42 PM. The arrest occurred off McCracken Lane, approximately 7 miles...
CORBIN, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County sees uptick in Covid cases

Harlan has seen an increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases over the last month, however the trend seems to be heading down as of the last week. According to the Harlan County Health Department, there were 73 new cases reported from June 27-July 3. This is down from the previous week’s total of 89 cases recorded between June 20-26. The week spanning June, 13, through June, 19, saw a total of 40 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the county. From June 6-12, Harlan County recorded a total of 36 new cases. There were also 36 new cases recorded from May 3-June 5.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Wreck Closes Both Lanes Of Traffic

An accident is said to have occurred on KY-321 near the Family Dollar in Auxier on Thursday. The accident is said to have resulted in injuries that were only minor. Both lanes of traffic were closed while crews worked to clear the scene of the accident. No further information has...
AUXIER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy