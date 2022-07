William H. “Bill” Rees, Jr., 88, of Rushsylvania, Ohio passed away, Monday, July 4, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born September 12, 1933 in Oakwood, Ohio the son of the late William Henry and Lucile (Hill) Rees. He served his country in the United States Army. Bill was a member of the First Church of God, Bellefontaine, Ohio. He enjoyed woodworking and sports. He was a proud American and loved his country. But most of all, Bill loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

